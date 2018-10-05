Omaha’s AMC Oakview just got some fresh renovations and changes.
The 24-screen multiplex at 3555 S. 140th Plaza has recently added:
» AMC Signature “plush power recliners”
The seats reportedly “pulsate with the action of the film.”
» Ticketless entry system
» New movie screens, speakers and sound systems in the auditorium
» Dolby Cinema auditorium
An auditorium with rich, clear, enhanced audio and visuals. Basically, the sound and picture are really, really good. AMC’s Bluffs 17 also has a Dolby Cinema. “A Star Is Born” is currently playing on Oakview and Bluffs’ Dolby screens. Btw, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha has a theater with Dolby Atmos sound. Read more about Dolby here.
» And an expanded food menu
Including chicken and waffle sandwiches, stone-fired flatbread pizzas, pretzel bites and gluten-free snacks.
