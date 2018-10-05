Seat

Publicity image of AMC's new plush recliner.

 AMC

Omaha’s AMC Oakview just got some fresh renovations and changes.

The 24-screen multiplex at 3555 S. 140th Plaza has recently added:

» AMC Signature “plush power recliners”

The seats reportedly “pulsate with the action of the film.”

» Ticketless entry system

» New movie screens, speakers and sound systems in the auditorium

» Dolby Cinema auditorium

An auditorium with rich, clear, enhanced audio and visuals. Basically, the sound and picture are really, really good. AMC’s Bluffs 17 also has a Dolby Cinema. “A Star Is Born” is currently playing on Oakview and Bluffs’ Dolby screens. Btw, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha has a theater with Dolby Atmos sound. Read more about Dolby here.

» And an expanded food menu

Including chicken and waffle sandwiches, stone-fired flatbread pizzas, pretzel bites and gluten-free snacks.

Reporter - Movies, TV and books

Micah Mertes writes about movies and books for The World-Herald. His favorite movie is "Aliens," and his favorite book is also "Aliens." Follow him on Twitter @micahmertes. Phone: 402-444-3182.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription