Omaha native and Creighton Prep grad Nicholas D’Agosto has been working in movies and TV for nearly 20 years, getting his start as ethical committee chairman Larry Fouch in Alexander Payne’s 1999 comedy, “Election.”
Since then, he’s starred in movies like “Fired Up!” and “Rocket Science” and in dozens of TV shows, most notably Fox’s “Gotham” and Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” but also guest roles on a lot of popular series. And yet nothing’s really stuck. Not until NBC’s “Trial & Error.”
“You don’t have to dance around it,” D’Agosto said in a recent phone interview. “This is the only time I’ve ever done a second season of a show.
“I’ve had nine failed pilots. I’ve been doing TV for a long time. And this show is special. I talk about it with such hyperbole because I have had so many examples of things not working. It was so clear to me on set, having fun, that, oh, this show has everything.”
“Trial & Error,” which started its second season this week, is part of a new crop of NBC comedies (including “Superstore” and “The Good Place”), that are bringing must-see TV back to the network. “Trial and Error” wasn’t a huge ratings hit, and its second-season renewal wasn’t a foregone conclusion. But the show being very good sure didn’t hurt. It was both critically acclaimed and reportedly quite well-liked by NBC, so here we are.
For those who missed Season 1 (which is now on Hulu and NBC.com), “Trial & Error” is a show in the mold of the network’s “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” a mockumentary-style comedy with a large ensemble.
“Trial & Error” mashes this tried-and-true format with a true crime documentary, in the vein of fairly recent sensations like “Making a Murderer,” “Serial” and “The Staircase.”
In the first season, D’Agosto plays Josh, a young, inexperienced lawyer from New York who comes to a small Southern town called East Peck to represent a professor (John Lithgow) charged with murdering his wife. The evidence doesn’t appear to be in the suspect’s favor, but D’Agosto’s plucky and idealistic attorney decides to stand by his client and his legal team, a motley crew of eccentric townsfolk.
Season 1 solved the mystery and closed the case. What to do for Season 2?
For its sophomore season, “Trial & Error” did something few shows do: It replaced its biggest star. Lithgow is no longer part of the cast. The show has a new crime, a new case and a new suspect, played by Emmy-winner Kristin Chenoweth.
Chenoweth plays Lavinia Peck-Foster, an eccentric heiress accused of murdering her husband. She enlists the help of Josh’s legal team.
It was a little unnerving, at first: swapping Lithgow for Chenoweth. But, D’Agosto said, she immediately gelled with the cast, became a member of the family.
“What I like to say is, ‘We (the ensemble) are the solar system and John and Kristin are like the sun,’” D’Agosto said. “We sort of bend to their energies. We’re the planets that are always there, but there’s a new centerpiece each season.”
If the first season of “Trial & Error” looked to the docuseries “The Staircase” for inspiration, Season 2 is all about HBO’s “The Jinx,” the documentary miniseries about the unsolved crimes of real estate tycoon Robert Durst. Chenoweth’s character is Durst-like, D’Agosto said.
If the show gets renewed for a Season 3, the pieces will reset with a new star, a new suspect, a new crime. This makes “Trial & Error” perhaps unlike any other sitcom on network television — a show that pairs the familiar comforts of a good sitcom with the exciting possibilities of rebooting with each new season.
D’Agosto said showrunner Jeff Astrof already has an outline for Season 3, if it happens.
“May I be so lucky to see a Season 6 and 7,” D’Agosto said.
But, for now, he’s enjoying the glow of his first second season.
“I love the show,” he said. “I’ve been looking for a long time for something that I love this much.”
