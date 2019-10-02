We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.

1. Mac DeMarco

We dig Mac DeMarco. The singer-songwriter has a new album, “Here Comes the Cowboy,” where he sings, plays and absolutely shreds. Hear him do it at Sokol Auditorium on Friday. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

2. Kansas

Remember Kansas’ “Point of Know Return”? The album turned 40, so the band is on the road celebrating its seminal album by playing the entire thing. But don’t worry, they’ll play favorites such as “Carry On Wayward Son” as well when they stop at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday. Tickets via Ticket Omaha.

3. Australian Pink Floyd

You’re not able to see Pink Floyd any more. (They stopped touring about 25 years ago.) But we still have Australian Pink Floyd, a tribute band that seeks to recreate the Floyd concert experience. The entire experience: Lasers. Lights. Videos. Inflatable animals flying over the crowd. Get into it Thursday at Stir Cove. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

COMING UP

On the slate for next week:

Punk legends the Descendents will play Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on Oct. 10. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

Hear them jam on some strings when the Yonder Mountain String Band comes to The Waiting Room Lounge on Oct. 10. Tickets at etix.com.

Maybe bring a poncho? Another alien, epic, blood-soaked set from Gwar is on the way when they come to Slowdown on Oct. 10. Tickets at ticketfly.com.

Pop singer Phil Collins is coming to Omaha. The “In the Air Tonight” singer will play CHI Health Center on Oct. 11. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Platinum-selling rockers Blue October will return to Omaha to play the Waiting Room Outdoors on Oct. 12. Tickets, $35, at etix.com.

Strung Out will play The Waiting Room Lounge on Oct. 12. Tickets, $18, at etix.com.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has been doing amazing stuff, and she’s coming to Slowdown on Oct. 14. Tickets, $15, at ticketfly.com.

They’re back. (Most of them, anyway.) Guns N’ Roses is still doing a reunion tour with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan back in the lineup, and you can catch the rockers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 15. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

JUST ANNOUNCED

On sale or going on sale soon:

Billie Eilish is coming to Omaha. The pop sensation behind songs such as “Bad Guy” and “Lovely” will play the CHI Health Center on March 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via Ticketmaster.

Jeff Dunham will be talking to himself in Omaha. The comedian and ventriloquist will appear at CHI Health Center with puppets including Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and Achmed on April 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via Ticketmaster.

SOLD-OUT

Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake’s concert Oct. 4 at Slowdown.

