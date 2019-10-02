20191003_go_theater

“Red Summer” runs at the Blue Barn Theatre through Oct. 20.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

OPENING

The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional shows at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2. No shows on Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets: $42 to $50, varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

COMING

“The 39 Steps,” Lofte Community Theatre, opens Oct. 12. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

“Bucket of Blessings,” Rose Theatre, opens Oct. 12. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“Dogfight,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, opens Oct. 16. Information: bit.ly/2n35Wy0 or 402-554-7529.

“The Last Five Years,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, opens Oct. 18. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

CONTINUING

Red Summer,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., through Oct. 20. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 20, 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co., First Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 421 S. 36th St., through Oct 20. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 18 and 19, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 20. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, people 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

The Cat in the Hat,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Oct 13. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“Company,” Creighton University Department of Fine and Performing Arts, 2500 California Plaza, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5 to $18. Information: 402-280-1448.

Annie,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Oct. 13. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $32 adults, $20 students and vary by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 24

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription