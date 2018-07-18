LINCOLN — Men’s Health reported this week that Britney Spears’ boyfriend was on the Nebraska football team in the Bo Pelini era, but the Husker athletic department says it has no such record.
A Men’s Health story published online Tuesday said Sam Asghari — who played football in 2011 for Westlake High School in California — was cut from NU’s football team his freshman year and, according to the story, lost his scholarship. The story says Asghari then focused on fitness, which eventually led to an appearance in a Britney Spears music video, which sparked the relationship.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln registrar’s office on Wednesday said there was no record of “Sam Asghari” ever enrolling in university classes. There was an Asghari who went through the admissions process but, according to UNL, it was a woman.
Jeff Jamrog, Nebraska’s director of football operations in 2012 and current Midland University head coach, said he didn’t recall Asghari, whose senior recruiting profile lists him at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. Jamrog ran the Huskers’ walk-on program. He said no player could have tried out for the team — and thus have been cut from it — without being enrolled. Asghari does not appear on Nebraska football rosters, according to a spokesman for the Huskers.
Asghari did not respond to a request for comment from The World-Herald.
The Men’s Health story said:
“Asghari was cut from University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Division I football team his freshman year. After losing his scholarship, he was forced to move back to Los Angeles. Working out was no longer a priority — but he continued to eat like he did when he played football.”
And again later in the story, it seems Asghari — born in Tehran, Iran, before coming to the U.S. — claimed he was at Nebraska.
“After getting to LA, the teenager threw himself into sports. His freshman year of high school, Asghari joined his first U.S. football team, and he found community on the team, the same way he did back in Iran. It led to getting recruited by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But, after getting cut his freshman year, he went back to LA to play for Moorpark College.”
Since The World-Herald contacted the reporter of the Men’s Health story, the language has been changed:
“Asghari says he was cut from University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s summer football program before his freshman year. After losing his chance at a scholarship, he was forced to move back to Los Angeles.”
And later: “It led to him participating in a football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But, after getting cut before his freshman year, he went back to LA to play for Moorpark College.”
There is no record that Asghari was ever enrolled at UNL.
World-Herald staff writer Michael O’Connor contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.