Little Bohemia is going to the dogs — and that’s not a bad thing.
A Facebook post by Omaha Dog Bar announced a spring 2020 opening in the Little Bohemia neighborhood.
The business’ website describes Omaha Dog Bar as Nebraska’s first indoor/outdoor dog park with “a unique membership-based community for dogs and their humans.”
The 21-plus establishment will also feature a bar, eatery and dog-friendly events.
Leah Thrasher, an Omaha resident and founder, said the idea was to create an establishment that provides a “fun and safe space” for dogs and their humans.
The opening of Omaha Dog Bar is a dream five years in the making for Thrasher.
It was a challenge to find a spot that met all of the Omaha Dog Bar’s needs, Thrasher said.
“We knew we wanted to be in the midtown, downtown area,” Thrasher said. “Being a part of an historic neighborhood that’s being revitalized is amazing. Little Bohemia is perfect for us.”
Thrasher co-operates Omaha.dog, a web-based community that connects dog owners with dog-friendly services, businesses and events.
“(Omaha Dog Bar) is only possible because of all the businesses and community members who have advocated for us,” Thrasher said. “We want dog owners to come and build relationships and memories.”
All dogs visiting the establishment must be more than 4 months old, have their vaccinations and be spayed or neutered if they’re older than a year.
Memberships to Omaha Dog Bar can soon be purchased for $199 annually, $25 monthly and $6 daily.
Omaha Dog Bar will be at 1231 S. 14th St., according to its Facebook page.
