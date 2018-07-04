Omaha Beer Fest 2018

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday (VIP access at 5 p.m. both days)

Where: Horsemen's Park, 6303 Q St.

Tickets: General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. VIP tickets are $75. Designated driver tickets are free with the purchase of two VIP tickets. To purchase, visit omahabeerfest.com or visit:

» Horsemen's Park

» Lincoln Race Course, 7055 S. First St. in Lincoln

» Omaha Tap House Pepperwood, 579 N. 155th Plaza

» Spirit World, 6680 Center St.

» The Casual Pint, 8718 Countryside Plaza

» Thunderhead Brewing Taproom, 13304 W. Center Road

» Upstream Brewing Co., 514 S. 11th St.