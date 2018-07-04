You might be thinking to yourself: "Wait, didn't we already do this?"
Omaha Beer Fest is not a part of Omaha Beer Week (that was in February). It's not Benson Beer Fest (June 2) nor is it the Great Nebraska Beer Fest (not 'till August).
No, Omaha Beer Fest exists on its own for the same reason as all the others: Because Omaha likes beer.
This weekend, the annual summer festival returns to the infield of Horsemen's Park for the second year in a row. It will feature appearances and samples from dozens of local and national breweries, along with a lineup of other entertainment.
"It's definitely something you need to see and experience," said Christy Harris, event director for the festival. "If you love craft beer, it's a great chance to experience beer that's not only in the area, but across the country."
So here's what you need to know.
When is it?
The festival will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the infield of Horsemen's Park.
How much are tickets?
General admission tickets are $35 in advance. VIP tickets are $75 in advance. To purchase now, visit omahabeerfest.com.
What comes with my ticket?
All purchases include a tasting glass, unlimited 2-ounce samples and access to other festival entertainment. VIP tickets include 5 p.m. access to the festival along with access to the VIP lounge, which features food and specialty beer. VIP ticketholders will also get VIP parking closer to the festival entrance.
But it's July! Won't it be hot?
Festival organizers are trying to beat the heat this year by moving the Saturday hours later in the afternoon. There also will be sprinklers, water games and kiddie pools to cool off in. Guests will be allowed to bring in Camelbak-like hydration bladders. There will be refilling stations throughout the festival grounds.
What if it rains?
You'll get wet. The event is rain or shine, but many booths will be tented.
Who all will be there?
Dozens of local and national craft names, including Kinkaider Brewing Co., Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Lucky Bucket Brewing Co., along with Boulevard Brewing Co., Leinenkugel and Henry's Hard Soda. A full list of participants can be found at omahabeerfest.com/beer.
What if I'm underage?
Then don't come. The festival is limited to those 21 and up with valid ID.
What if I don't want to drink?
Designated driver tickets are available for $10 each at the door.
What else is there to do?
The fest will include a Battle of the Beards contest on Saturday in which participants with the best facial hair will be chosen to win cash prizes. The event will be held by Bearded Builders and Horsemen's Park.
There also will be several Beer Academy workshops, in which participants will learn about pairing craft beer with specific foods. Sessions are free to attend and will happen on the hour both Friday and Saturday.
The festival also will feature several games.
Can I bring my dog?
No. Only service animals are allowed.
Where do I sit?
Wherever you can find a place. Guests are invited to bring their own camping chairs since seating will be limited.
Is my drinking doing any good in the world?
Attendance supports Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, a group dedicated to ending Duchenne, the most common form of muscular dystrophy in children. Pretzel necklaces and raffle tickets for purchase will be available at the PPMD booth throughout the weekend. There will be raffle giveaways both days of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.