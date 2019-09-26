Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus will host their annual Oktoberfest, with live polka, German beer and food and more.

The annual event runs from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, and admission is $5. Those under 21 are free when attending with a parent.

Attendees can participate in pretzel eating contests and beer contests, but they can also win a trip to Germany that includes airfare, hotel and spending cash.

For more information including a complete schedule, visit beercornerusa.com or the event's Facebook page.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription