Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus will host their annual Oktoberfest, with live polka, German beer and food and more.
The annual event runs from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, and admission is $5. Those under 21 are free when attending with a parent.
Attendees can participate in pretzel eating contests and beer contests, but they can also win a trip to Germany that includes airfare, hotel and spending cash.
For more information including a complete schedule, visit beercornerusa.com or the event's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.