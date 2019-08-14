20190815_go_nightlife2

Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen — Millard.

 GREG JERRETT/WORLD-HERALD CORRESPONDENT

If you want to try over 100 local beers on tap, I cannot recommend Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen in Millard more highly.

Anyone who’s ever driven to, through or by it knows that Millard is the jewel in the crown of southwest Omaha. I don’t get out this far past the beltway often, but maybe I should. Like many neighborhoods, Millard once stood as its own incorporated, self-determined town. Founded in 1870, it took until 1971 for Ezra Millard’s town to be assimilated into the greater metro area, thus adding its biological, technological and cultural distinctiveness to Omaha’s own.

Millard is a slight jog to the left of the beaten path. And Old Millard still has that piquant, small-town flavor and feel to it. It’s organic, like an heirloom tomato. It comes as no condemnation whatsoever to say that Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen stands in stark contrast to just about everything I said I like about the old-school, organic qualities of Old Millard. What can I say? I’m large and contain multitudes.

I’ve made no bones about it previously that strip malls usually have about as much charm and character as a row of army barracks. But Millard’s Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen sits in what I have to say really is one of your nicer strip malls. The exterior has a good deal of spacious, off-street, well-lit parking behind the building. The titular patio is likewise spacious and far cleaner than what passes for patios at some other locations.

Inside, it’s spacious with plenty of booths and bar seating, as well as low and high tables. It’s quite possible that the only place in Omaha with more TVs on display is Nebraska Furniture Mart. Dozens line the walls.

The craft beer revolution is alive and well at Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen. Put simply, if they don’t have it, then 1) you probably won’t miss it, and 2) you can come back next week and find a new one. It’s a great business model, I have to say.

The food menu is no joke, either, and contains as many locally sourced products as possible. Try the PB&J Bacon Burger or the chicken and waffles. Hope to see you there.

Happy hours are 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Sunday, featuring $2 pints. Music Bingo is 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Trivia Night is 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.

