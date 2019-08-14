If you want to try over 100 local beers on tap, I cannot recommend Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen in Millard more highly.
Anyone who’s ever driven to, through or by it knows that Millard is the jewel in the crown of southwest Omaha. I don’t get out this far past the beltway often, but maybe I should. Like many neighborhoods, Millard once stood as its own incorporated, self-determined town. Founded in 1870, it took until 1971 for Ezra Millard’s town to be assimilated into the greater metro area, thus adding its biological, technological and cultural distinctiveness to Omaha’s own.
Millard is a slight jog to the left of the beaten path. And Old Millard still has that piquant, small-town flavor and feel to it. It’s organic, like an heirloom tomato. It comes as no condemnation whatsoever to say that Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen stands in stark contrast to just about everything I said I like about the old-school, organic qualities of Old Millard. What can I say? I’m large and contain multitudes.
I’ve made no bones about it previously that strip malls usually have about as much charm and character as a row of army barracks. But Millard’s Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen sits in what I have to say really is one of your nicer strip malls. The exterior has a good deal of spacious, off-street, well-lit parking behind the building. The titular patio is likewise spacious and far cleaner than what passes for patios at some other locations.
Inside, it’s spacious with plenty of booths and bar seating, as well as low and high tables. It’s quite possible that the only place in Omaha with more TVs on display is Nebraska Furniture Mart. Dozens line the walls.
The craft beer revolution is alive and well at Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen. Put simply, if they don’t have it, then 1) you probably won’t miss it, and 2) you can come back next week and find a new one. It’s a great business model, I have to say.
The food menu is no joke, either, and contains as many locally sourced products as possible. Try the PB&J Bacon Burger or the chicken and waffles. Hope to see you there.
Happy hours are 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Sunday, featuring $2 pints. Music Bingo is 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Trivia Night is 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
I've updated my list of favorite patios with five new spots I think you should check out this spring.
Barchen, 6209 Maple St.
Tucked behind Barchen, the German beer hall in Benson, is a giant beer garden. I have to say, the setup really reminds me of some of the beer gardens I visited in Berlin, and that, in my opinion makes this one an instant favorite. Grab some friends, a picnic table and a big beer, and enjoy. Bonus points for the sausages and soft pretzels.
Stirnella, 3814 Farnam St.
At first blush, it doesn't really look like Stirnella, in the Blackstone District, has outdoor seating. But when the weather warms, the restaurant rolls up two garage door-style windows in the front of the building, and the whole foyer turns into an all-season patio. A seat facing the street at the high top bar adjacent to the windows is one of my favorites in Midtown.
Cedar, 8726 Countryside Plaza
Quite a few evenings, I've had the pleasure of a glass of wine on the outdoor, heated banquette seating at Cedar, in Countryside Village. In my book, it's kind of a hidden gem in the shopping center. Plus, their cocktails are worth trying, too.
Rally Coffee Co., 749 N. 14th St.
I wish I made it over to Rally more often for a slice of honey butter toast and a truly excellent cup of coffee. Now that it's warming up, I plan to do just that, particularly when I might snag a seat on the shop's patio, which always looks extremely inviting.
The Trap Room, 733 N. 14th St.
I never understand why this little downtown bar, which happens to make excellent Bloody Marys (it won the Bloody Mary Food Prowl!) plus lots of other good cocktails isn't absolutely packed to the brim. Nonetheless, check out the bar's little patio, which is lit with twinkle lights and one of my favorite spots to meet friends for an after-work drink.
La Buvette, 511 S. 11th St.
You can find me many a summer night on the patio at La Buvette. Its rather incredible patio is a spot I would argue offers the best seat for people watching in the entire city of Omaha. It's also the best for drinking a coffee the morning of a farmers market, or the best to drink a glass of rose on a hot summer evening, or the perfect place to get the first glass of red when the weather turns crisp. You get my point. It's my favorite.
Corkscrew Wine and Cheese, 3908 Farnam St. and 10924 Prairie Brook Rd.
Corkscrew Wine and Cheese has two excellent Omaha patios. The best part of the Rockbrook Corkscrew’s patio is its camouflage: It's right by the Interstate and busy West Center Road, but it doesn't feel like it. Strategically placed tables, lush greenery and a fireplace that runs on cool evenings makes you forget about all that. And in Blackstone, its second location has a patio tucked at its back; the big fire pit draws a crowd — of course, the wine doesn't hurt, either.
Nite Owl, 3902 Farnam St.
My other favorite Blackstone patio has to be Nite Owl, which manages to replicate the funky decor of the bar in the outdoors, with retro patio furniture and colored Christmas lights. The seasonally rotating cocktail menu means they’ll have something perfect for warmer weather. And if you’re hungry, there’s tots.
Rose and Crown Pub, 515 S. 20th St.
The shade of the tall tree that acts like a natural umbrella over the patio at Rose and Crown Pub, an otherwise completely unremarkable dive bar. Their patio is like one of those hidden gems I feel glad to know about. It's obscured completely from the street view by a big, tall wooden fence, which makes it feel secretive and cozy, and the beer is cheap, too. Check it out in the spring, and I don't think you'll be sorry.
Mr. Toad, 1002 Howard St.
Mr. Toad’s patio — the o.g. Old Market patio — must be one of the most popular in the city, and there's good reason for it. Booths situated on the sidewalk at the corner of 10th and Howard Streets, a.k.a. the Old Market main drag, make it another excellent vantage point for people watching. Grab a cocktail and relax.
Le Bouillon, 1017 Howard St.
I have a real fondness for the seating arrangement on the patio at Le Bouillon, which you should check out for brunch this weekend. The chairs are set to face the street — very Parisian — making it ideal for people-watching. Isn’t that mostly what the Old Market is about anyway? Be sure to try one of the toasts while you’re there, and the rotating house-made punch selection is both tasty and well-priced.
