As the dog days of summer arrive in earnest, the smart drinking dollar is spent beating the heat where prices are always low and loquacious regular characters enjoy new people. The atmosphere is cool, even cavernous, when the heat index reaches 110 degrees. Whether you are looking for a classic, working man’s pub to chill in or want some inexpensive drinks before moving on, you could do far worse than to hit up Wayside Tavern.
Wayside Tavern sits on a length of Maple Street that has changed slowly over the decades. Banks, strip malls, fast food, bars and a modicum of manufacturing surround it loosely. More tightly surrounding this bar on three sides is a positive plethora of parking. There are D.C. shopping malls with fewer available spaces and worse security. Signs let you know up front that the lot has cameras watching over your wheels. You will be able to note regularly from your perch at the bar that all is well outside.
Wayside owner Jerry Hayek has kept up his small piece of this busy stretch of roadway near Maple and 90th for an impressive 38 years. Hayek was born and raised in Omaha. The Central High alumnus said he’s been running Wayside since he had “a full head of hair and a waistline.” It was also before he had “too many stories to tell.” Ask him what the best seat cover for a bar stool is sometime.
His secret to longevity is simple. “Keep the place clean and the prices low, and the rest takes care of itself,” said Hayek, adding that he is proud of his little bar’s tenacity. “There’s a new bar popping up every day. When the honeymoon runs out, see if people come back.”
Full disclosure: When I went to the Wayside Tavern to meet and speak with the legendary Jerry, he would not charge me for a cup of coffee. I demurred and insisted on paying — I wouldn’t want to be accused of taking a bribe after all — but Jerry said it was from the bottom of the pot, so I relented. I feel better with that off my chest.
On a couple of recent visits, my running crew were regular patrons, Deb and Sharon. They regaled me with tales of woe and/or joy. They made sure our quietly attentive bartenders (Vicki and Darla) knew I was as cool as the Miller High Life bottles we tipped back at only $2.50 per. This is not the kind of bar that switches up from one craft tap to another as the season changes, Jerry told me. I figured that going in. There are three taps: Budweiser, Bud Light and Miller Lite. Pints are $2.
Wayside makes its own pizza, and it’s the bar’s best kept secret. Cost is $10 for plain cheese up to $21.50 for eight toppings. From 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, the pies are half off.
Whether your night starts at 6 p.m. or 6 a.m., give Wayside Tavern a try.
