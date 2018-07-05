Remaining on the staycation tip this week, we have another close-at-hand, cozy-as-you-could-want, upscale drinking destination, this one at the end of a short country drive up U.S. 75 in the tranquil hamlet of Blair.
On the corner of Washington and South 17th Streets, connoisseurs of small American vineyards and craft beers alike will find something to love at Heartland Tasting Room and Taphouse.
Owner Rich Ferrington grew up in California wine country. He moved to Blair in 2006 and bought Jake’s Sports Bar and Grill just up the street and around the corner from his current location. He dreamed of opening a tasting room for years and, like many Midwest immigrants, realized his dream business was easier to create when the overhead is a fraction of what it would have been in California.
“HTR has been in operation since September 2013,” Herrington told The World-Herald. “I wanted to run this business since I grew up in wine country and wanted to share that knowledge of wine with others.”
Heartland Tasting Room and Taphouse is a craft beer tap house and upscale wine bar serving homemade sangria and hand-crafted cocktails in order to please guests with a broad assortment of tastes, Herrington said.
“We offer craft beers and wines from all over the United States and the world,” Herrington said. “Our specialty is smaller boutique wineries that are harder to find or maybe that our customers have never tasted before.”
Examples of some of the wineries and varietals available at Heartland Tasting Room are Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon, Heavyweight Merlot, Paso Zinfandel and Karl Josef Peisporter Riesling.
Tastings are $6 for six beers, $6 for three wines or $8 for two whiskeys.
HTR makes several seasonal sangria recipes such as Caramel Apple in the fall, Cranberry Cinnamon Orange in winter and Summer Peach. It features nine rotating craft beer taps, currently including Infusion Vanilla Bean, Früli, Zipline Copper Alt, Lucky Bucket Certified Evil, Lagunitas Little Sumpin, Keg Creek Breakdown Brown Ale, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Kona Big Wave Lager and Brickway Hefeweizen.
Bottled craft beers include Old 38 Stout, Blue Moon, Zyweic Lager, Free State Oatmeal Stout, Lucky Bucket Hoodang Wheat, Boulevard Calling IPA, Sprecher Hard Cider or Root Beer as well as Wasatch Brewery’s Ghost Rider IPA and Devastator Double Bock. Domestics are also available.
Special events include Trivia Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Fourth Friday Dinners, local comedy and live music. HTR is available for private functions for $300, and if your party orders the equivalent sum in catered food and beverages, the room is free.
If you are looking for a unique event location or just a sumptuous, quiet parlor atmosphere in which to sample niche wines without breaking your travel budget, Heartland Tasting Room and Taphouse really should make your list of places to see this summer.
