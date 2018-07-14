A new bikini bar named Candyland is seeking a liquor license as it moves into the former Mt. Fuji Inn near 72nd and Blondo streets.
Mt. Fuji Inn closed after more than 40 years in Omaha. The restaurant’s website says it was Omaha’s first Japanese restaurant.
The new bar’s owner is Raymond Kurtzuba, who has owned or co-owned Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear, West Lanes Bowling Center, bar Orange Weasel and smoke shop Mystic Moods, among other ventures.
A public hearing will be held July 17 to determine whether the bar is granted its license.
