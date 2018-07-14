20180714_candyland
Buy Now

Marilyn Wycoff looks over the fish pond at Mt. Fuji Inn on the restaurant's opening day in 1970.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

A new bikini bar named Candyland is seeking a liquor license as it moves into the former Mt. Fuji Inn near 72nd and Blondo streets.

Mt. Fuji Inn closed after more than 40 years in Omaha. The restaurant’s website says it was Omaha’s first Japanese restaurant.

The new bar’s owner is Raymond Kurtzuba, who has owned or co-owned Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear, West Lanes Bowling Center, bar Orange Weasel and smoke shop Mystic Moods, among other ventures.

A public hearing will be held July 17 to determine whether the bar is granted its license.

Chris Peters covers the Henry Doorly Zoo and writes feature stories for The World Herald's Living section. Follow him on Twitter @_ChrisPeters. Phone: 402-444-1734.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription