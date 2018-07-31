You want 'em real thick and juicy?
Tacos, we mean.
This weekend, the first annual River's Edge Taco Fest invites fellas (yeah!), ladies (yeah!) and all others to sample the metro area's taco offerings while enjoying the soulful sounds of big-butt-liking rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot.
The festival, sponsored in part by The World-Herald, will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. General admission includes entrance to the festival and live entertainment. Tacos and beverages are available at an additional cost. The event is 21 and up and will take place rain or shine.
VIP tickets, $100 in advance, include four alcoholic drinks, limitless soft drinks, a taco bar, private restrooms and front-row access to the concerts.
Parking is available in the nearby Harrah’s lot (near Stir Concert Cove) or on the Omaha side, just across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. (Larry Foster of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation said the bridge would be reopened by Saturday.) Reserved parking spaces in the lot closest to the fest are also available as a separate purchase.
Five live opening acts will precede Sir Mix-a-Lot, best known for his 1992 No. 1 hit "Baby Got Back." Other entertainment includes live lucha libre wrestling between musical acts.
There also will be Chihuahua races and a Chihuahua beauty pageant for the dapperist of pups, both of which will benefit the Little White Dog Rescue, an Omaha nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of small-breed dogs.
