If you’re in Omaha and you’re not going anywhere this summer because (insert reasons here), then you could do far worse than take a staycation in Papillion.
Once you wend your way southward along 84th Street past the abundance of box stores and other mixed commerce, it’s as if you have been suddenly transported to the Rockwellian wonderland that is North Washington Street. It is pretty nice out this way, and adventure awaits.
The 100 block of Papillion has an assortment of bars, restaurants and antique stores. There’s a barbershop on the corner here and a specialty cheese shop within shouting distance of my destination this week: Twisted Vine Wine & Tap.
First of all, the parking situation is heavenly. It has that really safe, occasionally diagonal, lighted, small-town main drag feel. Both sides of the block have well-lit on-street parking, plus there is an almost preposterous number of spots just on three sides of this one block — over 50, according to satellite photos of the area — and that’s without even eyeing the Sump Memorial Library lot or the back alley where each business has its own slew (check posted signage for availability).
The interior is amazing, like a browsing library or salon. Much of Twisted Vine is filled with hand-crafted tables and a variety of furnishings new and antique. There is a beer garden in the recently renovated patio out back, with open fire pits and comfortable, even luxurious, outdoor furnishings. You’ll love sitting here for hours.
Twisted Vine has an impressive collection of 100 small-batch wines from across the country, 14 of which are open at any given time for $8 to $10 a glass or in samplers of six for $12. One should also expect to find a suitable craft beer among the 16 available for $6 per pint or a sampler (called a flight) for $9.
My tap sampling excursion was led by the tender ministrations of my guide Jill, originally of Le Mars, ice cream capital of Iowa. Jill ran me through all of the 16 beer options currently available on Twisted Vine’s rotating taps, several of which I had yet to happen onto elsewhere on my sojourning through the bluffs and valleys surrounding us. These taps stretch from Boston to Benson, Milton, Delaware, to Newport, Oregon, Minneapolis to Oklahoma City, with local stops in Broken Bow, Glenwood, La Vista and Cortland. I will list the six on my flight of six four-ounce glasses of beer. These sizable samples are sufficient to soar, so sip slowly.
Jill and I decided on the Namaste White, Sideburns Milk Stout, Hopluia, Elevator Wheat, Dead Guy Ale and Glacial Till Vineyard’s Original Cider. All winners, but I was most surprised by the stout for its unusually mild flavor and smooth finish. Honorable mention to the cider, which was sweet, but not overly so.
Get an upscale cheese tray to go with your drinks for $12 or chips and salsa for $6. Open music jams are on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Small local bands play Friday and Saturday nights. The Papillion Street Dance will take place on Aug. 11, with Twisted Vine providing beverages, so that’s a good time to check them out. I can’t wait to go back
