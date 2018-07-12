There’s a lot to love at Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill in Elkhorn.
In fact, there’s a lot of everything at Addy’s: surprising food options, loads of domestic and craft beer, a big patio and, like all good sports bars, plenty of televisions.
Addy’s menu is packed with all the bar food basics, plus a whole lot more. They have the usual appetizers — nachos and mozzarella sticks — but they also have a few surprises such as steak bites and fried portobello mushrooms.
As you’d expect, Addy’s also has a selection of wings that come with a variety of sauces and in a variety of portion sizes — all for around $10.
Their entrees include the usual suspects such as burgers, soups, salads, wraps, pizzas and sandwiches. Addy’s also includes a few more surprising options like chicken fried steak and beer-battered shrimp.
Most of their menu items cost around $10. In fact, only the larger size pizzas cost more than $15.
During my visit, I tried Addy’s “The Big Nacho,” which certainly lived up to its name. For $11, I got a mountain of tortilla chips covered in melted cheese, seasoned beef, tomatoes, diced onion, jalapeños and sour cream. I opted not to have the black olives that would normally be included. Like almost all of the sports bar nachos I’ve ever tried, “The Big Nacho” was good, and there was more than enough to share.
On the drink front, Addy’s is equally generous. They have an extensive menu that offers more options than a typical sports bar.
Addy’s has more than a dozen wine options and a beer list that includes a fair share of craft brews. In addition to the usual domestic options like Budweiser, Miller, Coors and Busch, Addy’s has beers from local craft breweries including Benson’s Infusion Brewing Company and La Vista’s Kros Strain Brewing.
I’d recommend almost all of the brews on Addy’s local beer list, since they’re some of my favorites. Try Infusion’s Vanilla Bean Blonde, Brickway Brewery’s Coffee Vanilla Stout, Empyrean Brewing Company’s Peanut Butter Porter and Zipline Brewing Company’s Copper Alt.
These are all my go-to beers, and I have most of them in my fridge right now.
Another standout on Addy’s beer list is the Tank 7 from Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Company. It’s another one of my favorites. The Tank 7 is a farmhouse ale with hints of grapefruit, hops and pepper. It’s a hearty brew, and at 8.5 percent alcohol by volume, it’s best sipped and savored.
Enjoy one — or a few — of these beers outside on Addy’s patio. There are plenty of tables and chairs so you can enjoy good beer in good weather.
Or you can take your brew indoors, where there is plenty of seating at low and high-top tables and along a large bar. Addy’s also offers lots of entertainment options inside — from a whole host of televisions to electronic games and Keno.
Basically, Addy’s has everything you need in a sports bar — the food, the drinks, the fun. So, check it out already — it has plenty to offer.
