Seven Nebraska beers have been recognized at the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship, in Oxford, Ohio.
The awardees are:
» Gold: Scratchtown Brewing Co.’s Black Eye Porter and Nebraska Brewing Co.’s EOS Hefeweizen.
» Silver: Nebraska Brewing’s Little Betty and Cardinal Pale Ale (at right).
» Bronze: Zipline Brewing Co.’s Nut Brown, Kinkaider Brewing Co.’s Smoked Alt and Kros Strain Brewing Co.’s Helles Creek.
Beers from two Iowa breweries were also honored in the contest: Toppling Goliath’s Morning Delight (gold) and Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout (gold), and Big Grove Brewery’s Batch 1020 (silver), BGB IPA (silver) and Richard the Coffee Whale (bronze).
The contest included more than 6,300 submissions representing more than 110 styles. Judges hailed from England, Canada and the United States.
Meet the brewers behind First Street Brewing Co.
Hastings’ First Street Brewing Co. will visit Omaha for the next installment of Local’s Meet the Brewer series.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen, 4909 S. 135th St. Attendance is $10.
The day includes a presentation from First Street owners, flights of First Street Beer and raffles for swag from First Street and Local.
A pint night will follow the presentation.
Taste the panda at Brew at the Zoo
Zipline Brewing Co. will unveil its new Red Panda Wheat at this year’s Brew at the Zoo.
The event will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Tickets are $80 for non-zoo members and $70 for members. Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited sampling.
More than 20 breweries will have sampling booths at the event.
In May, the zoo announced a partnership with Zipline, in which the brewery would produce four specialty beers to support animal conservation efforts. The Red Panda Wheat, which includes red wheat and bamboo shoots, is the first of the series.
The other three beers will also be themed around other zoo species: the African elephant, the rockhopper penguin and the snow leopard.
90s Bar Crawl returns to Omaha
Stressed out in these trying times? Now you can take comfort in alcohol and a never-ending onslaught of ’90s nostalgia.
The 90s Bar Crawl will return to Omaha this weekend. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Crescent Moon Alehouse, 3578 Farnam St. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.
Admission includes a signature bar crawl cup, a koozie, slap bracelet and $2 to $5 drink specials at participating bars. All participants must register by 5 p.m.
Participating bars are: The Crescent Moon, Huber Haus German Bier Hall, T. Henery’s Pub, The Berry & Rye, JD Tucker’s Bar and Stadium Club.
For more information, visit 90sbarcrawl.com/events/omaha.
￼ Blake Ursch
