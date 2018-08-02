Several local bands and Nebraska breweries are coming together for a fundraiser this weekend.
The benefit is for Rabble Mill, a nonprofit formed in 2018 through the merger of The Bay and Hear Nebraska. The group's mission is to end generational poverty, one young person at a time, by enabling youth to discover their passion and build their talent.
Beer Nebraska will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.
Tickets that include the beer tasting are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Tickets that do not include the tasting are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. To purchase online, visit ticketf.ly/2mlD1B6.
The event will feature new limited-release beers brewed collaboratively by the featured breweries and bands.
The musical lineup is: Satchel Grande, Icky Blossoms, Conny Franko, FREAKABOUT and Mesonjixx.
Featured breweries are: Zipline Brewing Co., Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Farnam House Brewing Co., First Street Brewing Co. and White Elm Brewing Co.
For more information, visit theslowdown.com.
Infusion hosts 2018 Summer Beanfest
Infusion Brewing Co. will have several limited-edition variations on its popular Vanilla Bean Blonde available this weekend at its annual Beanfest.
The event will be from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Infusion Southwest, 6271 S. 118th St. Families and dogs are welcome.
Infusion will have nine vanilla-bean flavors: waffle cone, dreamsicle, espresso, s’mores, apple pie, key lime, tropical (made with cherimoya fruit), coconut and mulberry.
Craft vendors, including Beer Paws, FishEye Kombucha and The Beauty Barrel Omaha, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.
Several food trucks will be on site, including Hawk’s Pizza and Braai Time.
Summer Beanfest glasses and T-shirts will be available to purchase. Other attractions include live music, a dunk tank and more.
Pucker up for Casual Pint’s Sourfest
The Casual Pint will celebrate the sour this weekend with a special event.
Sourfest will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the bar, 8718 Countryside Plaza. Keg sours on tap include:
» Almanac Beer Co. — Foudre Punch
» Lagunitas Brewing Co. — Dark Swan
» Deschutes Brewery — Black Raspberry Sour
» New Belgium Brewing Co. — Felix in Apple Whisky Barrels
» Grimm Artisinal Ales — Rainbow Dome
» Surly Brewing Co. — Wine BA Pentagram
» Zipline Brewing Co. — Tequila Barrel Lime Gose
» Evil Twin Brewing — Sour Bikini
» 8 Wired Brewing — Hippy Cucumber
» To Øl — Gose to Hollywood
» Brewery Tilquin — Oude Questche
» Crooked Stave — Nightmare on Brett
» Brewery Omegang — Pale Sour
Maha Trivia Night at Slowdown
Slowdown is hosting a special-edition pub quiz featuring Maha Music Festival ticket giveaways.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The event is free and 21 and up.
There will be drink discounts all night for teachers. A happy hour featuring half-off all tap beers and $1 off all other drinks will follow.
Questions will focus on music and Maha. Teams must consist of five or fewer people.
The music festival will be Aug. 17 and 18 at Stinson Park.
