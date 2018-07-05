Ever wanted to know more about the hops in your favorite brew?
The Hop Yard in Plattsmouth is offering tours of its facility through July 21. Tours begin at 6 p.m. every Thursday and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday at The Hop Yard, 18003 Club View Drive.
Cost is $10 per person. Tours last about an hour. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2IQ4Uu4.
Each tour will include a walkthrough of the hop yards (weather permitting) and a primer on the harvest and drying equipment on site. Tours include a $6 voucher good for food and drink in the taproom.
Each tour is limited to 15 people.
Private tours are also available for a minimum of 10 people. The cost is $15 per person, and tours last about 90 minutes. To request a private tour, contact Annette Wiles at 402-740-3995 or email awiles@wilesdevelopment.com.
Science Cafe will dive
into science of beer
Founders of Farnam House Brewing Co. will discuss the science behind brewing at the upcoming Science Cafe.
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.
The presenters, Tony Thomas and Phil Doerr, traveled around the U.S. and to Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic to research and meet brewing experts. The pair founded the South Omaha Brewers Homebrew Club before launching Farnam House.
Pizza will be provided to the first 50 Science Cafe attendees. For more information, visit unmc.edu/sciencecafe.
Down Under Lounge
celebrates third anniversary
The Down Under Lounge is celebrating three years in its current location this weekend.
The event will begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the bar, 3530 Leavenworth St. There is no cover and the event is 21 and up.
Festivities will include performances from The Bishops, Dr. Webb and Daniel & the Deliverance.
Kros Strain releases new
beers to celebrate one year
Kros Strain Brewing Co. is marking its first year in business with the release of four brand-new brews.
At a celebratory event last week, the brewery introduced its HopShake New England IPA, its Norwegian Kveik Farmhouse-style beer, its Milk Stout and its Invictus Russian Imperial Stout.
Since opening, the brewery has become well-known for its Fairy Nectar IPA. This summer, Kros Strain plans to add an additional 6,000 square feet of fermenter and barrel-aging space to keep up with demand.
Lincoln’s Green Flash now open
San Diego-based Green Flash Brewing Company has opened its Lincoln brewhouse and eatery.
The location, located in the former Ploughshare Brewing Co. space at 16th and P Streets, includes a full-scale restaurant and currently employs about 25 people.
The Lincoln brewery is Green Flash’s fourth U.S. location and includes a 10,000-square-foot production facility.
