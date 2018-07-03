“Sharp Objects” (premieres Sunday on HBO Now, HBO Go): America’s next TV obsession starts Sunday with “Sharp Objects,” a limited series from the director of “Big Little Lies” and based on a novel by Gillian Flynn. The new show stars future Emmy-winner Amy Adams as a St. Louis reporter who returns to her small Missouri hometown to report the story of two girls, one murdered, one missing. This is, by most accounts, unmissable and addicting TV.
“GLOW” (Netflix): The second season of Netflix’s best original series (superior even to “Stranger Things”) is even better than year one. It follows the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in 1980s L.A. and features a tremendous cast (including Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie and Marc Maron). It’s a comedy with plenty of amusing hijinks and kitsch, but it is, at its fabulous heart, a really incisive show about showbiz and the craft of storytelling, even when that storytelling involves a bunch of women in ridiculous costumes fake-fighting each other.
“It” (HBO Now, HBO Go): The highest-grossing horror movie ever made (about a kid-killing clown who lives in the sewers) is now readily available to freak you out in the comfort of your own home.
“The General” (Amazon Prime): One of the greatest movies of all time features Buster Keaton as a Confederate engineer trying to get his beloved train back across enemy lines. If you watch it in the right context, it's as exciting as any modern blockbuster, and a lot more exciting than ...
“Justice League” (HBO Now, HBO Go): With the exception of “Wonder Woman” and the first half of “Man of Steel,” the DC Extended Universe movies are an irremediably rancid series of superhero stories.
“Good Will Hunting” (HBO Now, HBO Go): How do you like them apples after all these years.
“Certain Women” (Netflix): Kelly Reichardt’s magisterial triptych of women living in small-town America. Starring Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern.
“Happy Gilmore” (Netflix): I’m old enough to remember when Adam Sandler regularly made really funny movies.
“Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World” and “Jurassic Park III” (Netflix): A great film, a fine film and a third film. All about dinosaurs.
“The Brothers Bloom” (Amazon Prime, Hulu): Before Rian Johnson made the best (and most controversial) “Star Wars” since “Empire,” he made this crime comedy about two con-man brothers (Mark Ruffalo and Adrien Brody) and their wealthy eccentric of a mark (Rachel Weisz).
“Glory” (Hulu): The great Civil War film, from the perspective of America's first all-black regiment. “Glory” won Denzel Washington his first Oscar.
“48 Hours” (Hulu): The iconic ’80s buddy-cop comedy.
“Another 48 Hours” (Hulu): And it’s rotten sequel.
“The Manchurian Candidate” (Hulu): The 1962 version. Soviet spies, sleeper agents and Sinatra. Hypnotism and Angela Lansbury as a very bad mother.
“The Monster Squad” (Amazon Prime): A charming comedy in which a group of monster-movie-loving kids try to save their hometown from Count Dracula and a few other monstrous baddies. Directed by Fred Dekker and co-written by Shane Black, “Monster Squad” has had an unexpected second life as a cult classic.
All the “Twilight” movies (Amazon Prime): Every last one of them.
“In the Loop” (Hulu): A screwball comedy set in the worlds of American and British politics, “In the Loop” is, for my money, one of the funniest movies ever made.
“Stripes” (Amazon Prime): And speaking of great comedies.
“The Princes Bride” (HBO Now, HBO Go): And speaking of great comedies (part 2).
“Being John Malkovich” (HBO Now, HBO Go): In 1999, a puppeteer played by John Cusack walked through the portal to John Malkovich’s brain and nothing was ever the same.
“Sneakers” (Amazon Prime): Underrated and underseen ’90s tech thriller about a team of security specialists who inadvertently steal a little black box that can hack into any system. Great cast includes Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier and Ben Kingsley.
