“Raging Bull” (Amazon Prime): An undisputed American masterpiece.
“The Sting” (Starz): An undisputed American masterpiece.
“Showgirls” (Amazon Prime): An undisputed American masterpiece.
“The Devil and Father Amorth” (Netflix): “The Exorcist” director William Friedkin makes an unnerving horror documentary about a real-life exorcist.
“Capote” (Amazon Prime): The late Philip Seymour Hoffman gave one of his most memorable performances as Truman Capote as he reports the story that would become his book “In Cold Blood.”
“An Education” (Netflix): Not enough people talk about how good Carey Mulligan is in everything’s she’s in.
“Victoria & Abdul” (available July 28 on HBO Now, HBO Go): Judi Dench plays Queen Victoria, who befriends a young Indian clerk named Abdul.
“Room” (Netflix): The Oscar-winning thriller starring Brie Larson as a woman trapped in a shed with her son.
“Embrace of the Serpent” (Hulu): The visually stunning, Oscar-nominated film about an Amazonian shaman/last survivor of his people and the two scientists searching for a sacred healing plant.
“Trial and Error” (Hulu): If you haven’t yet caught up with the surreally funny NBC sitcom starring Omaha’s Nicholas D’Agosto, now’s the time.
“Barbershop” and “Barbershop 2” (HBO Now, HBO Go): The first two installments of the sweet and insightful comedy series.
“The Glass Castle” (available July 27 on Amazon Prime, Hulu): Underseen and actually quite good drama based on Jeannette Walls’ memoir of the same name. It stars Brie Larson as a young woman from an eccentric family of nomads. Costars Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts, and it’s worth seeking out.
“Her” (available July 29 on Netflix): Spike Jonze’s tremendous sci-fi drama about a man (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls in love with an A.I. (Scarlett Johansson). Costars Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pratt. Though Jonze clearly intends the film to be a wistful romance, I saw it more as a blood-curdling horror movie/cautionary tale. The singularity is already upon us.
“Ulzana’s Raid” (Starz): A great dark Western from 1972 in which U.S. troops chase a Native American war party. Stars Burt Lancaster, Bruce Davidson and Joaquín Martínez.
“Spring Breakers” (Netflix): Harmony Korine’s gonzo crime comedy featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and, as a drug dealer named Alien, James Franco.
“This Is Spinal Tap” (Hulu): Still turning it up to 11 after all these years.
