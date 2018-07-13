Note: I’m just going to start including FilmStruck and Starz in the lineup because there’s just a lot of great stuff on each of them. Particularly FilmStruck, a streaming service from Turner Classic Movies that is also the exclusive streaming home of the Criterion Collection.
“Go” (Hulu): Not to be confused with the excellent weekly entertainment magazine that runs in the Omaha World-Herald, this “Go” is a tremendous 1999 movie that stars Sarah Polley, Katie Holmes, Jay Mohr and Timothy Olyphant. It’s basically “Pulp Fiction Jr.,” with a bunch of attractive young people getting into various kinds of trouble, the movie told through multiple perspectives. Maybe you missed it at the time, but you should watch it now, 19 years later.
“Jaws” (Amazon Prime): dunn dunn.
“Jaws 2” (Amazon Prime): dunn dunn.
“Jaws 3” (Amazon Prime): dunn dunn. dunn dunn. dunn dunn.
“Rio Bravo” (FilmStruck): Best Western of all time, so long as you’re not calling “Mad Max: Fury Road” a Western. In that case, it would be the second-best Western of all time. But that’s still pretty good. This 1959 Howard Hawks classic stars John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson and Walter Brennan, and it basically set the mold for one of the richest genres in action cinema: the movie in which a bunch of people wait around for bad guys to attack a jail. The premise was later used in John Carpenter’s “Assault on Precinct 13” and a mindblowing episode of Cinemax’s “Banshee.” But no one ever did it better than “Rio Bravo.”
And speaking of John Wayne, FilmStruck is just streaming a whole bunch of his stuff right now: “The Cowboys,” “The Green Berets,” “McQ” and more.
“Sharp Objects” (HBO Now, HBO Go): You catch this last week? The bleak Missouri murder mystery in which Amy Adams plays an alcoholic journalist who goes back to her hometown to crack a case and open old wounds? The pilot was promising.
“Battle of the Sexes” (HBO Now, HBO Go): Emma Stone and Steve Carell play Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in this light but appealing dramedy about the tennis stars’ famous 1973 match. Available July 14.
“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (HBO Now, HBO Go): The acclaimed new documentary about the life and work of the beloved comedian and actor. Available July 16.
“The Legacy of the Whitetail Deer Hunter” (Netflix): Netflix comedy starring Josh Brolin and Danny McBride as couple of guys on a weekend hunting trip. Co-stars Carrie Coon.
Most of the Bond movies (are now on Starz)
“Before Midnight” (Hulu): A deeply sad film about what happens after the love story. Painful to watch and thus very true to life.
“Blue Valentine” (Netflix): A deeply sad film about what happens after the love story. Painful to watch and thus very true to life.
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (Starz): A deeply sad film about what happens after the love story. Painful to watch and thus very true to life.
“We Own the Night” (Netflix): A wonderfully seedy crime thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Wahlberg and from James Gray, director of “Lost City of Z.”
“Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” and “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain” (Netflix): Two new comedy specials drop July 13 on Netflix.
“Witness” (Amazon Prime, Hulu): Everyone knows Harrison Ford for his huge iconic roles, but I’m quite fond of his low-key dramas and thrillers, like “Witness,” in which Ford goes undercover in Amish country to protect a boy who witnessed a murder.
“Whip It” (HBO Now, HBO Go): Super charming roller derby comedy starring Ellen Page, Kristen Wiig, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Bell and a bunch of other great people.
“Owning Mahowny” (HBO Now, HBO Go): Another one of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s many great performances. Here, he plays a gambling addict who also happens to be a bank manager with access to a multimillion account.
“The 13th Warrior” (Hulu): A better-than-you-remember vikings and monsters movie starring Antonio Banderas, directed by John McTiernan and based on a novel by Michael Crichton.
“Bound” (Amazon Prime, Hulu): Before the Wachowskis changed the world with “The Matrix,” they directed this terrifically nasty little neo-noir starring Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano.
“The Right Stuff” (FilmStruck): One of the best movies ever so it has a lot of great scenes but my favorite has to be the "Who's the best pilot you ever saw?" speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.