“Succession” (HBO Now, HBO Go): The summer’s best new show will wrap up a superb first season with its Sunday night finale.
“Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” (Netflix): The first two-thirds of Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy are now on Netflix.
Also new to Netflix, a bunch of great movies:
“Million Dollar Baby,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The Aviator,” “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Informant!,” “Serenity” and (the greatest of them all) “P.S. I Love You.”
“Castle Rock” (Hulu): The first few episodes of the Stephen King-inspired horror show are now streaming on Hulu. Pro-tip: It’s a little slow-going at first, but it’s probably still worth your time if you’re a King fan. A fine cast includes Andrew Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn and Terry O’Quinn.
“Training Day” (Amazon Prime): Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua recently made a bad movie (“The Equalizer 2”), but once, not that long ago, they made a great one.
“The Verdict” (HBO Now, HBO Go): Sidney Lumet’s “The Verdict” is of the great legal dramas, starring Paul Newman, in one of his best roles, as a down-on-his-luck lawyer taking one last shot at being useful.
“Species,” “Species II,” “Species III” (Hulu): Anyone with a Hulu subscription could have a real weird time this weekend if they so choose. Some advice: The best way to watch the "Species" trilogy is in your parents' wood-paneled basement.
But now ... sit back, pay attention. I'm going to tell you a story:
“Fargo” (HBO Now, HBO Go): Once upon a time in the 1990s ...
“Out of Sight” (Netflix): Movies were great.
"Clerks" (Netflix): All movies.
“Eraser” (Netflix): Even not-especially-great movies like “Eraser” were great.
“The Rock” (Hulu): Even Michael Bay movies were great.
“The Usual Suspects” (Hulu, Amazon Prime): Even movies that starred Kevin Spacey were great.
“Kingpin” (Amazon Prime): Farrelly brothers movies were great
“The Fugitive” (HBO Now, HBO Go): Harrison Ford was still making great original films (OK, it was based on a classic TV show, but that’s still pretty original by today’s standards).
“The Blair Witch Project” (Amazon Prime): The ’90s were just a glorious time, a time when found-footage horror movies with viral marketing campaigns were still a novelty.
“Strange Days” (HBO Now, HBO Go): When Kathryn Bigelow was given a bunch of money to make dystopian sci-fi neo-noirs starring Ralph Fiennes.
“Get Shorty” (Hulu, Amazon prime): It was an era so miraculous that even John Travolta had a string of critically acclaimed hits.
“Be Cool” (Hulu, Amazon Prime): But then the ’00s came. All was lost.
7 ways Omaha moviegoers can save money at the box office
By Micah Mertes / World-Herald staff writer
Much ado has been made about AMC’s decision to make its $5 Tuesday movie deal a permanent one (for those who are AMC Stubs loyalty members).
But it’s not the only way you can score a cheaper admission to first-run movies* in Omaha.
These are the secrets of the frugal Omaha moviegoer.
Note: Prices may vary if a screening is 3D or IMAX.
* At the second-run Westwood Cinemas, movies are $2.50 before 4 p.m. and $3.25 after. Tickets on Tuesdays are $2.
