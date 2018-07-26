NET has taken home three Emmy Awards.
Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations received two awards for videos and one for technical achievement.
The video “Prairie Fire: Controlling Invasive Species” won for the environment feature category, and “Nebraska Stories: Vietnam” won in the magazine series category. NET’s 360 video production unit won the technical achievement award.
The Emmys were awarded by the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. — Kevin Coffey
