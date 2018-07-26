NET has taken home three Emmy Awards.

Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations received two awards for videos and one for technical achievement.

The video “Prairie Fire: Controlling Invasive Species” won for the environment feature category, and “Nebraska Stories: Vietnam” won in the magazine series category. NET’s 360 video production unit won the technical achievement award.

The Emmys were awarded by the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. — Kevin Coffey

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription