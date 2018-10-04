All right, let’s do this. I know our relationship dynamic, reader. I get it. You want the content, I make the content. Tiny little morsels of content. You say trick, I give treat. Here it is. Let’s go.
CandyStore.com has crunched (crackled, popped) candy sales data on a state-by-state basis to determine the most popular Halloween candy in each state. The site has been doing this for more than a decade, uncovering various mind-blowing revelations, revelations that reveal the dark, nougaty secrets that lie beneath the smooth chocolate facade of American life.
Bombshells like this ...
Bombshells like Nebraska, a state, picking saltwater taffy as its most popular Halloween candy. Salt. Water. Taffy.
According to CandyStore.com's figures, more than 108,000 pounds of saltwater taffy were sold in Nebraska last year. Anecdotally, this feels ... wrong. At least in the Omaha area. Maybe there are a bunch of saltwater taffy fans in western Nebraska? Do you hate us for our saltwater taffy-indifferent ideology? Is there a way to bridge the gap? See eye to eye? The country's so divided these days.
Saltwater taffy was the most popular candy in only one other state, Washington. Congratulations.
Nebraska’s second- and third-most-popular Halloween candies are, respectively, Sour Patch Kids and Twix. Saltwater taffy dethroned Sour Patch Kids, the No. 1 Nebraskandy the previous two years.
Iowa’s top three are 1. Candy Corn (shudder). 2. Starburst. 3. Snickers.
The top 10 bestselling candies in the U.S. over the last 11 years overall are:
1. Skittles
2. M&M’s
3. Snickers
4. Reese’s Cups
5. Starburst
6. Candy Corn
7. Hot Tamales
8. Hershey’s
9. Tootsie Pops
10. Jolly Ranchers
It’s interesting — I guess “interesting” is the right word? — that Nebraska’s tastes are so out of step with the rest of the country. I suppose it has something to do with being Nebraska Nice and not coasting and Runzas, Scott Frost, Larry the Cable Guy, Willa Cather, that sort of thing.
Expressed mathematically: (The Good Life + the Sand Hills) divided by a record Huskers losing streak = an unusually pronounced preference for eating saltwater taffy.
Here’s some more content: CandyStore.com's map charting the United States of Halloween Candy, along with some Halloween candy facts.
Candy facts
» 179 million Americans celebrate Halloween.
» Nearly one quarter of Halloween purchases are made online.
» People who purchase candy for Halloween will spend about $27 on average.
» More than 50 percent of parents stash some candy to enjoy later in the year.
Back off Micah! I love saltwater taffy. Have you ever had it fresh made where you watch them stretch it just before you get it? It is spectacular!
