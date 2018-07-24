Bo Burnham explores the awkwardness of 'Eighth Grade'

Elsie Fisher in a scene from "Eighth Grade."

 A24

Indies coming soon to Omaha

Yeah, sure, it’s been a fairly lackluster summer for the big movies (“M:I 6” and “Incredibles 2” excluded), but it’s also been one of the best summers I can remember for the smaller stuff.

“Sorry to Bother You,” “Upgrade,” “Hereditary,” “The Rider,” “First Reformed,” “Leave No Trace,” “Three Identical Strangers,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: all good stuff, some great stuff.

And there’s more quality indie cinema on its way. Here are all the small things coming soon to Omaha.

Opening Friday: “Blindspotting,” an Oakland-set drama that stars “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs as a convicted felon on probation who becomes the sole witness to a white officer killing a black citizen.

Opening Friday: “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” a Gus Van Sant-directed biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix as controversial cartoonist John Callahan.

Aug. 3: “Eighth Grade,” a coming-of-age comedy written/directed by comedian Bo Burnham and starring Elise Fisher as an awkward teen trying to survive her last week of eighth grade. Pssst: This is the best movie I’ve seen this year.

Aug. 10: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee’s incendiary new comedy based on the true story of a black Colorado police officer (played here by John David Washington) who infiltrated the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter. Adam Driver and Topher Grace co-star.

And more coming soon to Omaha: “Whitney,” “Madeline’s Madeline,” “McQueen,” “The Wife,” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.”

'Omaha (The Movie)' director returns for reunion screening

Film Streams will welcome Dan Mirvish to the Dundee Theater at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 for a special screening of his new film, “Bernard and Huey.” A Q&A will follow.

The comedy, now available to rent on such services as iTunes and Amazon, is about two aging friends (played by Jim Rash and David Koechner) who reconnect after 30 years apart. The script was written by Jules Feiffer — the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist, playwright and screenwriter — and based on his own characters.

Rash, by the way, won a best adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Descendants,” sharing the award with Nat Faxon and Alexander Payne, whom you might have heard of.

A Q&A with Mirvish, producer Dana Altman and Omaha-native cast members Samantha Michele Buchanan and Christopher M. Dukes will follow the film’s one-time showing.

Go to here for tickets or more info.

Mirvish’s visit will also bring a 35mm showing of his 1995 film, “Omaha (The Movie).” The independent film, shot 25 years ago, will play at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Ruth Sokolof Theater. Shot in Omaha and at Carhenge near Alliance, Nebraska, “Omaha (The Movie)” is a comedy caper whose cast and crew included dozens of locals, including two future U.S. senators, the director of “The Last Jedi” and the creator of NBC’s “The Blacklist.”

The screening will have an intro and post-screening Q&A with Mirvish and the reunited cast and crew. 

Tickets can be found here.

Where to watch a movie outdoors this week

This week the Falconwood Park drive-in (905 Allied Road, south of Bellevue) will host a series of screenings.

“Die Hard” on Thursday. A double-feature of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Animal House” on Friday. And “Wreck-It Ralph” on Sunday. Each show will start around dusk. Go to falconwoodpark.com/drive_in for more info.

And on July 30 at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha will screen last year’s Pixar hit, “Coco.” That will start around dusk, as well.

Micah Mertes

Reporter - Movies, TV and books

Micah Mertes writes about movies and books for The World-Herald. His favorite movie is "Aliens," and his favorite book is also "Aliens." Follow him on Twitter @micahmertes. Phone: 402-444-3182.

