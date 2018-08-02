In the music industry, he’s known as the Hitman.
David Foster earned the nickname for his songwriting and producing prowess as the winner of 16 Grammy Awards. Some of his hits include Earth, Wind & Fire’s “After the Love is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration” and Whitney Houston’s “Because You Loved Me.”
In April, Foster embarked on his first national tour in eight years. It stops at Omaha’s Holland Center on Tuesday.
With singers Pia Toscano (“American Idol”), Shelea Frazier (backup for Stevie Wonder) and Fernando Varela (“America’s Got Talent”), he will perform songs and share stories from his four-decade career.
He is a judge for “Asia’s Got Talent” and is writing for two Broadway shows, one about animated character Betty Boop and the other based on Amy Bloom’s novel “Lucky Me.” He recently produced an album for Michael Buble that’s due out later this year and, with Buble, wrote “It’s Party Time,” a song with vocals by Joe Jonas that’s for the recently released film “Hotel Transylvania 3.”
Tickets for the 7 p.m. Omaha Performing Arts concert range from $35 to $100 and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Betsie Freeman
