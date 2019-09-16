Lauren Daigle is coming to Omaha.
The singer's first arena tour will stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14.
With songs such as "You Say" and "Rescue," the Christian singer-songwriter has crossed over to the mainstream, and she took home a pair of Grammys for her album, "Look Up Child," and its lead single.
“I’m inspired to see music continue to cross-pollinate through genres,” she told Rolling Stone.
"Look Up Child" broke the record for the longest stay atop Billboard's Christian albums chart in more than two decades, spending 46 weeks at No. 1.
Tickets to see Daigle and opening act Johnnyswim go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
