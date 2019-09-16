Lauren Daigle is coming to Omaha.

The singer's first arena tour will stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14.

With songs such as "You Say" and "Rescue," the Christian singer-songwriter has crossed over to the mainstream, and she took home a pair of Grammys for her album, "Look Up Child," and its lead single.

“I’m inspired to see music continue to cross-pollinate through genres,” she told Rolling Stone

"Look Up Child" broke the record for the longest stay atop Billboard's Christian albums chart in more than two decades, spending 46 weeks at No. 1.

Tickets to see Daigle and opening act Johnnyswim go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Concert shenanigans we'll never forget

1 of 16

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription