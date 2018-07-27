You’re thinking about taking up guitar. Good on you.
You’re gonna learn that thing. You’re gonna join a band. You’re going to be the next rock star. Or jam in your basement or strum around the campfire.
But before you do any of that, you need to buy an instrument. That process can be daunting. Big retailers have hundreds of models of all shapes and sizes plus salespeople and wildly varying price ranges that can make your search overwhelming.
We can help. We talked to Omaha guitarists to get advice on budget, guitar choices and whether you should buy online. Plus we have a few tips on how to learn those first few chords.
First things first
Before you go to the store or spin through online listings, you should answer some simple questions.
“I generally figure out what kind of music they want to play, their expected budget and how dedicated they think they will be,” said Lincoln musician Floyd Cocklin.
How much?
This is your first decision.
Guitars can be relatively inexpensive or cost more than a used car. (Sweetwater.com offers several PRS electric guitars at $10,000 and up.)
So, identifying what you can spend will help you narrow choices and fend off anyone who wants to upsell you.
And while you generally get what you pay for, it’s OK to go cheap your first time out, said guitarist B. Baldwin.
”For a first guitar, I always say to get a cheap acoustic. I think it really helps build up the hand strength faster by being harder to play, and then when you’re ready to upgrade, you’ll have a better sense of what you’re into later,” Baldwin said. “It’s also such a shame when people buy nice guitars and leave them in a closet because they lost interest.”
Buy a cheap one from the local guitar store first, said Kris Lager of the Kris Lager Band. “Then, if you want to get more serious and put in more time; upgrade to something that feels good in your hands and that’s built a little better.”
What are you playing?
This is the second most important thing. What style are you going for? Metal? Punk? Folk? Learning the entire Beatles catalog? That’ll help you narrow things down between acoustic and electric, different body styles and more.
“That will help determine what sound they are after and give a better idea of what kind of instrument would better suit them,” said Jake Brandt, who plays guitar in the Stoney Lonesomes. “If someone says, ‘I want to play classic country,’ I’m not going to recommend a Gibson Explorer.”
You also could play the same guitar your favorite player has.
“If you favor a certain guitar player and dig their style, check out a guitar that they are usually identified with. Maybe it will make the search smoother,” said Gerald Meyerpeter Jr. of the Filter Kings.
What about a free guitar?
“Ask friends or relatives if they have one in the closet; that’s how I got my first guitar,” said Ryan Whitmore of Stately Wayne Manor.
***
Where should you buy it?
You used to have to drop in at the local music shop, but guitar-buying options have expanded. Local music shops, big chain stores and a massive number of online sellers are available.
Locally, each music shop offers something a little different. Ground Floor Guitar is mostly vintage and has some interesting and less common brands. Dietze and Lidgett have a good selection of everything. Hargiss makes their own guitars. Guitar Center is the retail giant.
Online or in-person?
If you want to have your instrument in your hands, then you ought to go to a local store. You can pick up the guitar you want, feel it in your hands and, most importantly, hear how it sounds before you purchase it.
“You have to touch it, play it, fall in love with it. An identical guitar online isn’t likely to sound the same as the one you’re holding,” said singer-songwriter Michael Campbell.
“To me, if the neck feels comfortable in your hand then you are going to enjoy playing it more. I just bought a $1,000 guitar because it had the neck I’ve been looking for for over 10 years,” said Gary Lind of Bathtub Maria.
If you’re goal is finding deep discounts, the widest variety or payment plan options, you might want online. Reverb.com and Sweetwater.com offer financing even for entry-level guitars.
Just be wary.
“Buying online is risky because you never know what you’re gonna get. Scratches, scuffs, demo models, poor setup and action, etc.,” Meyerpeter said. “Think online dating. They always look better in the pics.”
Get help
Take someone who plays or knows guitars with you. They can help you navigate things and they’re not interested in selling something to you. (The only commission they’ll get is the coffee you buy them afterward.)
“If you know nothing about guitars, bring a friend who does, just to avoid one that’s set up wonky,” Campbell said.
***
What should you buy? Vintage or new?
A new guitar is shiny and perfect. It’s yours. Nobody else has touched it. That has its own appeal.
But there are good reasons to buy vintage. It could cost less. (Though some certainly gain value over the years.) It could feel smoothed and comfortable from years of use.
If you go vintage, just make sure it works.
You can easily find used instruments directly from local people on Facebook or Craigslist, and most shops sell used guitars, too.
“If you’re not sure if you are going to keep it up, I’d say take a guitar playing friend with you on a Craigslist purchase and listen to the friend,” Lind said. “No need to pay store prices if you don’t end up sticking with it, and you know how much to list it for if you are going to sell it. You’ll always pay less than in a store.”
“I have mostly bought used guitars over the years. They have been broken in already and have a certain charm that I prefer,” said Meyerpeter.
Electric or acoustic?
The obvious answer: It depends on what you want to play. Strumming by the campfire? Well, an acoustic is your jam. Gonna be playing KISS covers? Turn it up with an electric.
But there are other factors to consider.
“I always tell people that learning on acoustic will give them skills but hurts more and takes longer. Learning on electric is easier, softer on fingertips, and can be done fairly quickly but you still have to do the learning curve involved with the acoustics,” said Heather Sticka of Tsumi.
Still not sure?
In the end, go with a guitar that feels really cool. If it feels cool, you’ll want to pick it up more often.
What else should I get?
Guitar picks, straps, amplifiers. It all depends on what you like and what you’re playing.
With an electric guitar, your amp is as important to your sound as your guitar. And you can spend a lot of money. But for a beginner, there are a variety of practice amps that are small, portable, inexpensive and not too loud.
Once you learn, you can upgrade to pedals, bigger amps and other accessories.
***
I have my guitar. What now?
You put a lot of thought into getting your new guitar. And that was the easy part.
YouTube
Wanna learn how to play Jason Isbell? There’s a video for that. Taylor Swift? Yes. Metallica? Definitely. How about The Beatles? There are loads of them.
Some channels are devoted to it including GuitarLessons.com, JamPlay and Guitar Jamz.
Fender Play
This teaching app from the Fender brand gives you several learning paths based on instrument (acoustic, electric, ukulele) and style (rock, blues, folk, country).
It starts with introductory lessons (how to hold the guitar, pick the strings, etc.) then slowly builds up. After a few lessons, it teaches you a song using the lessons you just completed.
So you’re quickly learning skills and riffs. It’s pretty slick.
The level of difficulty mounts slowly. You’ll soon be playing cool stuff by Stone Temple Pilots, Buddy Holly, The Who and Creedence all while learning how to play.
In-person lessons
You can’t beat learning from one-on-one lessons with a teacher. YouTube and apps are great, but a music teacher can gauge your interests, craft lessons just for you and physically show you how to do everything.
Most music stores offer lessons, and their staffs are usually performing musicians. You could learn to play from the guy you saw at The Waiting Room last weekend, which is really cool.
***
Or, just don’t buy a guitar
Get something else instead.
“The first thing you need to do when buying a guitar is to buy a drum kit. This will save you hundreds on expensive guitars. Trust me. I know,” said Wayne Brekke, drummer for Sailing in Soup.
