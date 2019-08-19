Trans-Siberian Orchestra will once again start its tour in Council Bluffs.

The massively successful band mixes rock 'n' roll with classic Christmas songs, as well as many of its own, and creates a grand concert spectacle with lights and pyrotechnics.

And its "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" tour will begin on Nov. 13 at the Mid-America Center before heading to a total of 66 cities for 109 performances. 

"Christmas Eve and Other Stories" is the band's debut album. It's one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, and it features the band's signature song, "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24."

In past years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has used the Bluffs arena as its rehearsal space leading up to the event. Its touring productions, including the entire band and crew, lock down the show for a few weeks before the tour kickoff.

TSO's 94-date 2018 tour sold more than 925,000 tickets and grossed $53.7 million, and it ranked No. 16 among all North American concert tours, according to Pollstar.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

