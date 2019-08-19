Phantogram

Sarah Barthel of Phantogram

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Phantogram has canceled its tour stop Thursday at Stir Cove.

The concert was canceled because of "unforeseen circumstances," according to a press release from the venue. 

Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel’s three albums as Phantogram are beloved by critics and brought them a large following with singles such as “Fall in Love” and “When I’m Small.” The duo also made waves by teaming up with Outkast rapper Big Boi to form Big Grams.

Phantogram’s latest album, “Three,” was released in 2016 and hit No. 5 on Billboard’s album sales chart. 

Last week, the band released a new song, "Mister Impossible," and it is set to release a new album soon. 

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Our best concert photos of 2019

Relive your favorite local shows with some of our best photos.

1 of 101

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription