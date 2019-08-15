Thursday's Jazz on the Green concert is canceled.
The weekly music series at Turner Park and Midtown Crossing was canceled due to inclement weather. New Orleans blues rock band Darcy Malone and the Tangle were set to perform.
Tonight's concert was set to be the final installment in this year's Jazz on the Green series. It will not be rescheduled.
Jazz on the Green will resume with its next series in July 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.