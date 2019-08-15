Jazz on the Green

A couple waits for the Pinettes Brass Band to perform at Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing.

Thursday's Jazz on the Green concert is canceled.

The weekly music series at Turner Park and Midtown Crossing was canceled due to inclement weather. New Orleans blues rock band Darcy Malone and the Tangle were set to perform.

Tonight's concert was set to be the final installment in this year's Jazz on the Green series. It will not be rescheduled.

Jazz on the Green will resume with its next series in July 2020.

