Jason Aldean is coming back to Omaha next year.

This decade's biggest country star, Aldean will play CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 7. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will open the show.

Each of Aldean's albums since 2010 have been certified platinum, denoting 1 million in sales, or multiplatinum. Aldean has 31 top 10 country songs, and nine of them hit No. 1, including "Dirt Road Anthem," "She's Country," "Burnin' It Down," "Fly Over States," "Don't You Wanna Stay" and "Big Green Tractor."

Aldean's next album, "9," will be released on Nov. 22, and his latest single, "We Back," dropped this month.

Tickets to his Omaha concert go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

February's concert will be Aldean's fourth at the arena, where he last played in 2016

