The Lumineers are back with more foot-stomping, singalong folk music. And they have a tour stop in Omaha. 

The Grammy-nominated folk duo will play CHI Health Center on March 14 on the heals of releasing a new album, "III," last week.

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites began playing together in 2005, but it was the duo's 2012 song "Ho Hey" that broke them from quiet folk duo to hit-making radio stars. 

"Ho Hey" became a No. 1 rock hit, and four more songs — "Ophelia," "Gloria," "Angela" and "Stubborn Love" — followed as top 10 singles. This year's album, "III," a is concept record divided into three parts, each of which follows a member of the working-class Sparks family. 

The band's 2020 tour kicks off in January and continues through the summer. Tickets to see The Lumineers in Omaha go on sale Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Mt. Joy will open the show. 

The Lumineers last played Omaha in 2017

