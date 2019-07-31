We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week. 1. Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell performs with his band, the 400 Unit, at SumTur Amphitheater on July 5, 2017.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grammy-winner Jason Isbell hasn't released new music since 2017's excellent "The Nashville Sound." But he's been plenty busy. Isbell was an artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame, appeared on John Prine's last record, wrote a song for "A Star Is Born" and has been playing guitar for supergroup The Highwomen, which includes Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and
Amanda Shires, who also happens to be his wife. And now Isbell's on tour again, and he'll play The Waiting Room Outdoors on Sunday. Tickets at etix.com. 2. Wu-Tang Clan
RZA from the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival on June 3, 2017.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" was released more than 25 years ago. Featuring songs such as “C.R.E.A.M.," “Protect Ya Neck” and "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit," the album landed in the top 30 of Rolling Stone's list of the best 500 albums of all time. And now Wu-Tang — RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna — will be at Stir Cove on Thursday.
Tickets via Ticketmaster. 3. Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson performs live at Baxter Arena on April 10, 2018.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two of the country music world's most iconic singers will team up for a concert Saturday at Pinewood Bowl. Willie Nelson & Family will perform the show with 27-time Grammy-winner Alison Krauss.
Tickets via Ticketmaster. 4. Stef Chura
Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura released her new album, "Midnight," on Omaha label Saddle Creek Records earlier this year. Produced by Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo, the album catches Chura's "defiant spirit and feverish guitar work,"
according to NPR, and features "thrilling guitar riffs, exhilarating choruses and jagged nuances." On Wednesday, Aug. 7, she'll play Reverb Lounge. Tickets at etix.com. 5. Metalachi
What do you get when you combine heavy metal and mariachi music? You get Metalachi. There's quite literally nothing like it, and the band will return to The Waiting Room Lounge on Sunday.
Tickets, $15, at etix.com.
MORE THIS WEEK THURSDAY, AUG. 1
Oklahoma country singer
Read Southall and his band will come to Omaha to play The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $15, at etix.com. FRIDAY, AUG. 2
Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay are Americana rock duo
Jamestown Revival, and they're coming to The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $17, at etix.com. SATURDAY, AUG. 3
Warm up your vocal cords. You might be singing a lot. Hitmaking rockers
O.A.R. and American Authors are headed to Stir Cove. Tickets via Ticketmaster. SUNDAY, AUG. 4
Do you miss Johnny Cash as much as we do? Then get yourself to Slowdown to see Cash Unchained, which bills itself as the "ultimate" tribute to the Man in Black.
Tickets at ticketfly.com. MONDAY, AUG. 5
Michael and Tanya Trotter are
The War and Treaty, a great rock and soul duo, and you can see them at The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets at etix.com. TUESDAY, AUG. 6 WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
Heavy metal band
Corrosion of Conformity will rock Slowdown. It might be loud. We recommend earplugs. Tickets at ticketfly.com. JUST ANNOUNCED
Close
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Justin Chancellor performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace performs with her band, The Devouring Mothers, at O'Leaver's Pub on April 2, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Michael Buble performs at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michael Buble points to the crowd at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michael Buble performs at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Conor Oberst performs with Better Oblivion Community Center at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers perform with their band, Better Oblivion Community Center, at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Conor Oberst performs with Better Oblivion Community Center at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Lawrence Gowan performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tommy Shaw performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Larry the Cable Guy speaks at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
