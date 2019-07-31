We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.

1. Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell performs with his band, the 400 Unit, at SumTur Amphitheater on July 5, 2017.

Grammy-winner Jason Isbell hasn't released new music since 2017's excellent "The Nashville Sound." But he's been plenty busy. Isbell was an artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame, appeared on John Prine's last record, wrote a song for "A Star Is Born" and has been playing guitar for supergroup The Highwomen, which includes Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, who also happens to be his wife. And now Isbell's on tour again, and he'll play The Waiting Room Outdoors on Sunday. Tickets at etix.com

2. Wu-Tang Clan

RZA from the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival on June 3, 2017.

"Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" was released more than 25 years ago. Featuring songs such as “C.R.E.A.M.," “Protect Ya Neck” and "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit," the album landed in the top 30 of Rolling Stone's list of the best 500 albums of all time. And now Wu-Tang — RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna — will be at Stir Cove on Thursday. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

3. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs live at Baxter Arena on April 10, 2018.

Two of the country music world's most iconic singers will team up for a concert Saturday at Pinewood Bowl. Willie Nelson & Family will perform the show with 27-time Grammy-winner Alison Krauss. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

4. Stef Chura

Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura released her new album, "Midnight," on Omaha label Saddle Creek Records earlier this year. Produced by Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo, the album catches Chura's "defiant spirit and feverish guitar work," according to NPR, and features "thrilling guitar riffs, exhilarating choruses and jagged nuances." On Wednesday, Aug. 7, she'll play Reverb Lounge. Tickets at etix.com.

5. Metalachi

What do you get when you combine heavy metal and mariachi music? You get Metalachi. There's quite literally nothing like it, and the band will return to The Waiting Room Lounge on Sunday. Tickets, $15, at etix.com.

MORE THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

Oklahoma country singer Read Southall and his band will come to Omaha to play The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $15, at etix.com.

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay are Americana rock duo Jamestown Revival, and they're coming to The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $17, at etix.com.

Country singer Jacob Bryant is headed to Slowdown. Tickets, $10, at ticketfly.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

Warm up your vocal cords. You might be singing a lot. Hitmaking rockers O.A.R. and American Authors are headed to Stir Cove. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Country singer Logan Mize will headline the Sarpy County Fair in Springfield. Tickets at sarpyfair.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

Do you miss Johnny Cash as much as we do? Then get yourself to Slowdown to see Cash Unchained, which bills itself as the "ultimate" tribute to the Man in Black. Tickets at ticketfly.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 5

Michael and Tanya Trotter are The War and Treaty, a great rock and soul duo, and you can see them at The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets at etix.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Celtic band Gaelic Storm will play Slowdown. Tickets at ticketfly.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Heavy metal band Corrosion of Conformity will rock Slowdown. It might be loud. We recommend earplugs. Tickets at ticketfly.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED

Going on sale this week:

Chance the Rapper has a brand-new album. Everyone seems to love “The Big Day,” and now Chance is headed on a 35-date tour that includes a stop at CHI Health Center on Oct. 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Punk rockers New Found Glory released a new covers album, and now they're coming to Slowdown on Nov. 6. Tickets, $25, go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at ticketfly.com.

Texas singer Casey Donahew is headed back to Slowdown on Nov. 15. Tickets, $22, go on sale Friday at noon at ticketfly.com.

