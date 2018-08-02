Soon, they’ll be back at school.
Long summer nights are coming to an end, and soon your kids’ days will be full of math and lockers and P.E. and cafeteria food and new friends. Or dorm rooms and football games and, well, more cafeteria food and new friends.
Meanwhile, the house will be quiet (maybe) and the kids will do their homework (maybe) and life will be a little less hectic (definitely maybe).
Area schools and colleges start back up in the next few weeks, so I prepared this list of the best songs about school — love it or hate it.
(And some really, really, really hate it. Like, really hate it.)
“School Spirit,” Kanye West — “Back to school and I hate it there, I hate it there/Everything I want, I gotta wait a year, I wait a year.” We’ve all been there.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1g1zk6gOFE63kDszT1luxY” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“F*** School,” The Replacements — All the teen angst about hating school in one F-bomb-filled 90-second segment. It’s so pure in its vulgarity.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/6sVMHE9DvY8OdIxGZ6ejv4” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“Rock ‘n’ Roll High School,” The Ramones — One of the best things about the movie “Rock ‘n’ Roll high School” is this song.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/4FzPIalyruWIiefI91qe4B” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2,” Pink Floyd — You’ve heard it a million times, even sung along to this classic about “thought control” — the same thoughts being ingrained in one child after another. The choir of schoolkids shouting the chorus makes it all the more poignant.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/4gMgiXfqyzZLMhsksGmbQV” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” Motley Crue — Fun fact: This is a cover. Originally released by Brownsville Station, “Smokin’ in the Boys Room” reached its true potential when it was gassed up by the rock ‘n’ roll bad boys.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/0TiRPD1YD6Ox3bUujwXCQa” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“Back to School Again,” The Four Tops — Leading off the “Grease 2” soundtrack is this jam, all about the dread of having to go back to school.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/6DsOxQ0cMttNLykpcs6wXb” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“Campus,” Vampire Weekend — This is basically my college experience: Throw on a shirt and walk across campus.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/7ui9Qq4JcPGcd3xWOeXhHp” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“School,” Nirvana — Become an adult, and you quickly realize there’s no recess. None at all.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/5zYP7plzCFop1pTDVi450C” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“School Day (Ring Ring Goes the Bell),” Chuck Berry — Later, Berry would produce a hit with the same musical arrangement in “No Particular Place to Go,” but he first sang about the lunch room, mean teachers and, thankfully, escaping school for something a little more fun.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1ABzAAYXXU8VQDMdhmC1U3” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“We Rule the School,” Belle & Sebastian — Good advice to any young one: “Do something pretty while you can.”
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1meTfQFw6dvHvmxlHS14KE” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“Education,” The Kinks — Schooling brought us out of the caves and helped us discover the world. True story.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/640SES3bGQAInds2vpoKFe” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“I Love College,” Asher Roth — A sloppy frat rap tribute to college partying: Thirsty Thursday, beer pong, cheap pizza and Miller Lite.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1akgiRM3mN2nxu2AX6ACCW” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
“First Day of School,” Soulja Boy — There’s nothing like the feeling of being the freshest in the whole school.
{iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/0U2YYwkI0tyif0U2IFFpLD” frameborder=”0” width=”400” height=”100”}{/iframe}
