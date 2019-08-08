Matt Whipkey joined Mike'l Severe and Kevin Coffey on The Bottom Line radio show to share his new song, "Two Eggs & Coffee."

Whipkey wrote the song in response to the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Watch his performance below.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription