Omaha indie rockers Cursive are about to head on a new tour.
And so, they've released a new single, "Barricades," their first new music since last year's album, "Vitriola."
The guitar jam features angular music and frontman Tim Kasher howling denunciations of "the good old days when the good old boys ruled" and having "walls up to keep the wolves at bay."
The video is animated in black and white with its lyrics starkly dropped over the top in red. It grabs your attention.
The song's out via the band's own label, 15 Passenger.
“Though ‘Barricades’ may conjure the southern wall our current administration has been salivating over, the song is more specifically about the walls we construct in our minds as a means to safely ignore the atrocities of society without having to feel so terribly guilty about them," Kasher said in a statement.
Cursive will go on tour soon opening for Against Me! before heading on a headlining tour with Cloud Nothings.
Their fall tour includes a hometown stop at O'Leaver's Fest on Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.