Cursive

 TONY BONACCI

Omaha indie rockers Cursive are about to head on a new tour.

And so, they've released a new single, "Barricades," their first new music since last year's album, "Vitriola."

The guitar jam features angular music and frontman Tim Kasher howling denunciations of "the good old days when the good old boys ruled" and having "walls up to keep the wolves at bay." 

The video is animated in black and white with its lyrics starkly dropped over the top in red. It grabs your attention.

The song's out via the band's own label, 15 Passenger.

“Though ‘Barricades’ may conjure the southern wall our current administration has been salivating over, the song is more specifically about the walls we construct in our minds as a means to safely ignore the atrocities of society without having to feel so terribly guilty about them," Kasher said in a statement.

Cursive will go on tour soon opening for Against Me! before heading on a headlining tour with Cloud Nothings.

Their fall tour includes a hometown stop at O'Leaver's Fest on Sept. 21.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

