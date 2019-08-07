We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.
1. Slipknot
Prepare yourself for a wild night. Slipknot will take over Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday with their masks and aerial percussionists and slamming hard rock and pyrotechnics and a bunch of new songs. Slipknot does not mess around, and they're energized by a new record, "We Are not Your Kind," that's out Friday. Plus they're bringing along Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
2. The Samples
Sean Kelly's been leading The Samples since 1987. That's 30 whole years and 11 studio albums. The indie rock band is no stranger to Omaha, and we're excited to have them back. Catch them at The Waiting Room Lounge on Saturday. Tickets at etix.com.
3. Slash
The Guns N' Roses guitar god will be at Stir Cove with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators on Friday. And he will shred. And it will be awesome. But beware: Slash doesn't typically play a bunch of GNR songs at his solo shows, preferring to stick to his admittedly excellent solo material with Snakepit as well as Kenney and the Conspirators. That said, you might hear a killer cover of "Nightrain." Tickets via Ticketmaster.
4. Why Don't We
The next big thing is Why Don’t We. In the vein of boy bands past — Jonas Brothers, One Direction and the like — the five-member pop group is currently the object of affection for preteens everywhere. And local fans can celebrate when Why Don’t We comes to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. Wednesday. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
5. Joe Bonamassa
You like guitar solos? Joe Bonamassa has guitar solos. Lots of them. The man's fingers will spend a couple hours Friday whipping up and down a bevy of guitar necks to fill your ears with sweet, perfectly played melodies. Get yourself to Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
6. Gary Clark Jr.
He can play. He can sing. He can write. And you've never properly experienced Gary Clark Jr. unless you've seen him live. That's when he really lets his skills shine, taking songs from his records and sending them rocketing into the stratosphere. It's really something. See him Thursday at Stir Cove. Tickets via Ticketmaster.
MORE THIS WEEK
THURSDAY
A whole bunch of Omaha rappers will come together for a showcase at The Waiting Room Lounge, and the night will be led by TK Mafioso. Tickets, $15, at etix.com.
FRIDAY
The Devil Wears Prada may be the name of a novel and a movie, but it's also the name of a seriously hard-hitting rock band that's playing The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $18, at etix.com.
SATURDAY
Omaha rock band Mere Shadows has a few new songs, "All Aboard the Breakdown Train" and "Surprise! It's Todd From the Mailroom." Check htem out at Reverb Lounge. Tickets, $7, at etix.com.
Remember Faster Pussycat? They had hits with “Cathouse” and “Bathroom Wall,” and now they’re coming to play The Royal Grove on Aug. 12. Tickets at etix.com.
TUESDAY
Test your musical knowledge with a Maha Festival edition of Slowdown's regular pub quiz. It's a free event.
WEDNESDAY
Where to begin? Maha Festival kicks off its opening night Wednesday with a series of events around Omaha. Dream punk band See Through Dresses will play Outrspaces. Aly Peeler and Andrew Bailie will play Tiny House Bar. Bokr Tov will play Grain & Mortar. It should be fun. Tickets and more information are available at mahafestival.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Going on sale this week:
Tiffany is coming to sing "I Think We're Alone Now." Y'know, other songs too. But that one's important. See her at Lincoln's Bourbon Theatre on Oct. 30. Tickets, $30, are on sale now at ticketweb.com.
Passionate singer-songwriter Drake White is breaking out, and you can see him at Slowdown when he arrives on Nov. 16. Tickets, $20, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketfly.com.
COMING UP
On the slate for next week:
Rock, jazz, blues and lots more will come together when Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty team up to play Stir Cove. Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will play the Council Bluffs venue on Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
Maha Music Festival will be back at Stinson Park on Aug. 16 and 17. Headlining the festival will be rapper Lizzo and indie rocker Jenny Lewis as well as Matt & Kim, Courtney Barnett, Oh Sees, Duckwrth, Matt Maeson, Snail Mail and Beach Bunny. Local artists Muscle Cousins, Domestic Blend, Esencia Latina Band and DJ SharkWeek will also perform. Tickets the event are on sale now at mahafestival.com.
Americana singer-songwriter Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band will play Slowdown on Aug. 20. Tickets, $25, at ticketfly.com.
He's back. The legendary Reverend Horton Heat will tear up The Waiting Room Lounge when he plays there again on Aug. 21. Tickets, $10, at etix.com.
SOLD OUT
PetRock’s concerts Aug. 22 and 23 at The Waiting Room Lounge.