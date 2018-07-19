Here we are again.

I’ve written about the best songs of the year. I’ve done the best concerts of the year.

So far.

But what about individual songs? These are the best.

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

Being black in America? Gun violence? It’s all there, and all set to contrasting bright, happy portions and darker trap-style beats. Best song of the year? So far, yeah. It’s the one to beat.

“Apeshit,” Beyonce and Jay-Z

The hard-hitting song from the pop/hip-hop royalty is all about how big they are and how much the crowd loves them.

“I Like It,” Cardi B

Every song on Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” is solid, but this is the standout. A classic sample and her hard raps combined with Bad Bunny and J. Blavin’s verses? Solid.

“What a Time to Be Alive,” Superchunk

Isn’t this a great period to find yourself in?

“City Looks Pretty,” Courtney Barnett

A bright strummer is just what I need this summer.

“Bad Bad News,” Leon Bridges

The soulful singer is full of emotion in this quiet ballad, wondering, “Do you think I’m being foolish if I don’t rush in?”

“Walk It Talk It,” Migos

Most people’s introduction to trap, and you won’t be able to get it out of your head.

“Say Something,” Justin Timberlake

Featuring Chris Stapleton, this track is the standout on JT’s “Man of the Woods” and all about speaking out. Stapleton and Timberlake’s voices are incredible together.

“Finesse,” Bruno Mars

Featuring Cardi B, this Mars track continues his tradition of aping old music styles, this time ’90s-era R&B. And it’s good.

“Nice For What,” Drake

Drake shows the love to the ladies, and the Lauryn Hill sample and Big Freedia guest spot don’t hurt.

“Bad Luck,” Neko Case

She’s so good. Case’s new album, “Hell-On,” is another great one, and this bright gem is the standout.

“King’s Dead,” Jay Rock

Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake, this is the best entry on the fantastic “Black Panther” soundtrack.

“Everybody’s Lonely,” Jukebox the Ghost

If any pop singers are looking for good songs, they ought to mine this indie trio. They delivered yet another fantastic song about broken romance.

“These Days,” Rudimental

Guest spots from Macklemore, Dan Caplen and (my new favorite) Jess Glynne make this song about looking back at a hard breakup.

“The World Is on Fire,” American Aquarium

Isn’t it?

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” John Prine

The master is back with a song about a destitute, lonely old guy.

