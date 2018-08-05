On a gorgeous night, bright melodies and thunderous beats pulsed out in the streets of downtown Benson.
And we danced. And we sang. And we felt good.
The perpetrator of this good time was Scottish electronic rock band Chvrches, and for more than an hour Saturday night, the hard grooves and thrumming beats and perfect feelings echoed out from Military Avenue.
Chvrches (pronounced “churches”) arrived in Omaha two days after playing Lollapalooza. One day after playing Hinterland.
Just after gracing those massive music festivals and playing for thousands (or tens of thousands perhaps?), they dropped into the street venue just outside The Waiting Room Lounge for 1,500 Omahans.
On a cool evening, the trio — singer Lauren Mayberry, multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty and bassist Iain Cook — worked through the soaring Technicolor melodies of “Get Out” and the glowing release of “Clearest Blue” in a rapid-fire, 16-song set.
Fronting the band, Mayberry’s voice is serene and angelic, providing a throughline to gorgeous arpeggiating synthesizer melodies, big bass drops, bigger synths and huge, meaty hooks.
Each song feels like a revelation, a new earworm that suddenly has you dancing and, by the second chorus, singing every word.
My only complaint: They didn’t play long enough. With three albums, they could have played a few more than 16 songs, and the audience would have gladly let them.
Hands went up more than a few times: When Doherty took lead vocals for “Under the Tide,” when Mayberry hit the chorus of “Leave a Trace,” when Mayberry led the crowd in dancing to “Clearest Blue,” again during “Mother We Share” and yet again as everyone sang along to “Never Say Die.”
As enamored as we were with them, they were in love with Omaha itself.
“I feel like I know Omaha very well because I’ve listened to so much music from Omaha,” Mayberry said. “Before the show, we listened to an Omaha-specific playlist.”
“Do you guys know ‘The Ugly Organ,’ the album,” asked Doherty, citing the indie classic Cursive album. “It’s amazing.”
Mayberry mentioned her love of Omaha music multiple times, even telling the story of the one time she briefly met Conor Oberst at a Bright Eyes concert in Glasgow. She told him where to find the bathroom.
“Write that one down in your rock ‘n’ roll history books,” she said jokingly.
I don’t blame them for being a little giddy. Looking out from the stage, you could see the neon lights, the brick buildings, the people all losing it to their songs.
Again and again and again.
