Or was a Beatle. (They did break up, you know.)
And that simple fact, his membership in the biggest (and, yes) the best rock ‘n’ roll band of all them, was certainly the major draw to see him Friday at Stir Cove.
For the record, the show was at capacity with about 4,000 people packed in there.
And certainly many of them were there to get a glimpse of a member of the Fab Four even if they don’t know all of his songs.
What they were treated to was a night of hit songs delivered by the best cover band touring. Ringo and His All Starr Band featured members of Toto, Santana, Men at Work and the Average White Band. And, y’know, the Beatles.
For two hours, the band worked through its many hits. That included, of course, Beatles songs such as “Don’t Pass Me By” and “I Wanna Be Your Man,” but also “Black Magic Woman,” “Rosanna,” “Pick Up the Pieces,” “Evil Ways,” “Who Can It Be Now?,” “Africa” and “Oye Como Va.”
Fans reacted even more strongly to Ringo’s bandmates than they did to him except during the most famous Beatles tunes. The audience singalong to Toto’s “Africa” rivaled that of “Yellow Submarine.”
And those songs were done by their creators — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay, each also incredibly talented musicians.
If you’ve seen the Ringo show before, it was, well, not much at all different except for maybe the song selection, which is based on his rotating cast of musicians.
But it was still quite something.
Ringo Starr performs at Stir Cove on Friday. His All Starr Band now includes members of Toto, Santana, Men at Work and the Average White Band.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
“Every one of you in the audience will know at least one song,” Ringo said.
If you didn’t know the material, you must have slept through a large slice of popular culture or you’re younger than 25 and your parents didn’t allow you to listen to the radio.
Despite being the big draw, Ringo stepped away from center stage often to let the light shine on his bandmates.
After taking the stage to sing “Matchbox,” “It Don’t Come Easy” and “What Goes On,” which Ringo said was the only song credited to Lennon-McCartney-Starkey (a credit he felt should be reversed), Ringo stepped behind the drum kit and pounded out the beat for his colleagues’ songs.
In fact, the only time he didn’t play drums was when he was singing lead, and he definitely spent more time with the sticks than he did with a microphone in his hand.
But when he did, the audience absolutely came alive.
When Mr. Starkey did his versions of “You’re Sixteen” and “Act Naturally,” they were excited.
When he did his hit song “Photograph,” they sang every word.
But when he came back to the front of the stage to sing The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends”?
It was the moment they waited for all night, and it was a spectacular thing to behold: A cool night, a few thousand people, a beloved icon and everyone there united by the song.
“Thank you, thank you!” Ringo said, as he did many times that night. “Peace and love!”
Close
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Justin Chancellor performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace performs with her band, The Devouring Mothers, at O'Leaver's Pub on April 2, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Michael Buble performs at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michael Buble points to the crowd at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michael Buble performs at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Conor Oberst performs with Better Oblivion Community Center at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers perform with their band, Better Oblivion Community Center, at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Conor Oberst performs with Better Oblivion Community Center at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Lawrence Gowan performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tommy Shaw performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Larry the Cable Guy speaks at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Justin Chancellor performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace performs with her band, The Devouring Mothers, at O'Leaver's Pub on April 2, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Michael Buble performs at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michael Buble points to the crowd at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michael Buble performs at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 23, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Conor Oberst performs with Better Oblivion Community Center at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers perform with their band, Better Oblivion Community Center, at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Conor Oberst performs with Better Oblivion Community Center at a sold-out Slowdown in Omaha on March 21, 2019.
Lawrence Gowan performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tommy Shaw performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Larry the Cable Guy speaks at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 27, in Lincoln, Nebraska.