For the fan craving country, Bryan is pleasing on every level.
There’s his charming and boyish personality on display every time he flashes that bright, innocent grin. Then there’s the songs about huntin’, fishin’, kickin’ up dust, drinkin’ beers, slowin’ things down and lightin’ it up.
For almost two hours Thursday at the CenturyLink Center Omaha, the country star brought most of his 25 top-10 country hits, delighting the nearly sold-out crowd packed from the floor seats all the way up to the rear walls.
“Thank you so much for filling this place up tonight,” Bryan said. “It means the world to me.”
Bryan hopped on stage in a black baseball cap and hip-hugging bluejeans, swinging his hips to “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” And he didn’t slow down for the next two hours.
If you’re a modern country fan, you likely enjoy his brand of good-time, party country. It’s equal parts reminiscing about good times and acting out the next memorable moment.
It’s not bro country, but it is very much full of feel-good pop style perfectly delivered by Bryan and that boyish smile.
And it’s not bad.
It’s not great either. But it is, well, satisfying.
Bryan’s show is the country music equivalent of an action movie. Even when you realize that it’s not great and probably won’t clean up during awards season and it’s kind of like the sequel to that one thing you’ve already seen, it’s still enjoyable.
You can turn your brain off and have a little popcorn — or in this case, a couple Miller Lites — and have a great time.
And I’ve seen this show before. (Bryan played almost exactly the same set a year ago on a farm outside Lincoln.)
But I have to say: It’s still a good time. Bryan had fun tossing beers from his onstage cooler to thirsty fans during “All My Friends Say.” He was fun during an acoustic segment that included some of his first big songs, “Do I” and “Good Directions.” Fans, 12,500 strong, sang the chorus to “Play It Again” and “Drink a Beer.”
Bryan even knew to drop as many Omaha, Nebraska and Cornhuskers references into songs and stage banter as possible.
“Nobody grows more corn than the red state of Nebraska,” he declared before “Rain is a Good Thing.” (Rain, you see, makes corn, as the song goes.)
It was a fun show, anchored by fun songs and singalongs like “This Is How We Roll” and the show-closer, “That’s My Kind of Night.”
And for Bryan and his many screaming, adoring, dancing fans, it was their kind of night indeed.
Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.
Get email notifications on Kevin Coffey daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Kevin Coffey posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The credit union’s previous namesake, Strategic Air Command, was once responsible for two-thirds of the nuclear triad during the Cold War. And its new namesake, the element cobalt, has a prominent place in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 masterpiece, “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
I’m not really sure how children will respond to the odd tone and deliberate pacing of “Christopher Robin.” In fact, I’m not really sure who this movie is for. The talking animals will delight the little ones. But the film’s melancholy streak and gently subversive leanings will appeal to aging and depressive rabble-rousers like me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.