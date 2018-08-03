20180803_liv_lukebryanreview_pic_lb_cm002
Luke Bryan performed for 12,500 fans at the CenturyLink Center.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Luke Bryan knows how to satisfy.

For the fan craving country, Bryan is pleasing on every level.

There’s his charming and boyish personality on display every time he flashes that bright, innocent grin. Then there’s the songs about huntin’, fishin’, kickin’ up dust, drinkin’ beers, slowin’ things down and lightin’ it up.

For almost two hours Thursday at the CenturyLink Center Omaha, the country star brought most of his 25 top-10 country hits, delighting the nearly sold-out crowd packed from the floor seats all the way up to the rear walls.

“Thank you so much for filling this place up tonight,” Bryan said. “It means the world to me.”

Bryan hopped on stage in a black baseball cap and hip-hugging bluejeans, swinging his hips to “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” And he didn’t slow down for the next two hours.

If you’re a modern country fan, you likely enjoy his brand of good-time, party country. It’s equal parts reminiscing about good times and acting out the next memorable moment.

It’s not bro country, but it is very much full of feel-good pop style perfectly delivered by Bryan and that boyish smile.

And it’s not bad.

It’s not great either. But it is, well, satisfying.

Bryan’s show is the country music equivalent of an action movie. Even when you actively realize that it’s not great and probably won’t clean up during awards season and it’s kind of like the sequel to that one thing you’ve already seen, it’s still enjoyable.

You can turn your brain off and have a little popcorn — or in this case, a couple Miller Lites — and have a great time.

And I’ve seen this show before. (Bryan played almost exactly the same set a year ago on a farm outside Lincoln.)

But I have to say: It’s still a good time. Bryan had fun tossing beers from his onstage cooler to thirsty fans during “All My Friends Say.” He was fun during an acoustic segment that included some of his first big songs, “Do I” and “Good Directions.” Fans, 12,500 strong, sang the chorus to “Play It Again” and “Drink a Beer.”

Bryan even knew to drop as many Omaha, Nebraska and Cornhuskers references into songs and stage banter as possible.

“Nobody grows more corn than the red state of Nebraska,” he declared before “Rain is a Good Thing.” (Rain, you see, makes corn, as the song goes.)

It was a fun show, anchored by fun songs and singalongs like “This Is How We Roll” and the show-closer, “That’s My Kind of Night.”

And for Bryan and his many screaming, adoring, dancing fans, it was their kind of night indeed.

(0) comments

