Maha has moved beyond being simply a music festival.
It’s an experience.
There’s the music, sure, but you could find something to do all day long without paying much attention to the stage.
It’s all the more impressive then that the music’s so good, too.
Indie rocker Jenny Lewis was Friday night’s headliner, and the second day of the music festival will be capped by a set from fast-rising “Juice” pop star Lizzo.
A few thousand fans turned out for Lewis, who is indie rock royalty.
She once fronted rock band Rilo Kiley, which was once an Omaha Saddle Creek Records indie band that later turned into major label stars. And she’s since made her own series of groovy pop-rock records. Her latest, “On the Line,” got a healthy showcase Friday night as Lewis strutted about the stage in a flashy sequin dress as she hit the notes on “Heads Gonna Roll.”
Lewis’ style has begun to approach ‘70s radio rock like Fleetwood Mac but with a refined, modern indie approach, and it had the thousands at Stinson Park grooving late into the night.
1 of 24
Jenny Lewis headlines the Maha Festival on Friday night at Stinson Park.
Jenny Lewis headlines the Maha Festival on Friday night at Stinson Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of Jenny Lewis' band performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Jenny Lewis sips from her chalice during her performance at the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Australian Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival on Friday. She thrilled the crowd with her guitar solos, The World-Herald's music critic writes.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bassist of Snail Mail Alex Bass performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lead singer and guitarist of Snail Mail Lindsey Jordan performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snail Mail performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lead singer and guitarist of Snail Mail Lindsey Jordan performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lead singer and guitarist of Snail Mail Lindsey Jordan performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lead singer and guitarist of Snail Mail Lindsey Jordan performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snail Mail's keyboardist Madeline McCormack performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
DJ Sharkweek kicks off the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
DJ Sharkweek kicks off the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Esencia Latina Band performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Esencia Latina Band performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Esencia Latina Band performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jenny Lewis headlines the Maha Festival on Friday night at Stinson Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indie rock three-piece Snail Mail got the evening crowd going, and the band was even more enjoyable when it downsized to a one-piece and singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan was left alone with her guitar and emotionally astute songs.
On the main stage, Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist Courtney Barnett was something to behold.
Yes, she has a unique style of anxiety-filled indie rock that buzzes right along. Yes, her lyricism is at once clever and plain-spoken, taking a new tact on lots of familiar ideas.
But she shreds.
The lefty guitarist can seriously play, and she finger-picked her way through a series of guitar jams, each of which was punctuated with thrilling guitar solos.
It’s one thing to hear Barnett’s records, which are excellent, and another entirely to hear her play in person. There was a jolt that coursed through the audience each time she leaned back from the microphone and let her fingers dance up and down the fretboard.
And the night’s lineup only fueled the feeling that there’s something big going on at Maha.
Friday was certainly different from the fest’s first years, which featured a host of local acts and several national touring artists on a single day on two small stages. (One was barely a stage. It was the top of a concrete retaining wall and, as I recall, used some plywood panels to make a stage floor.)
Not to say Maha’s first years weren’t a success. They were doing something special and something that wasn’t happening here otherwise. But this new version of Maha — now rebranded from Maha Music Festival to simply Maha Festival, denoting its evolution to being bigger than just music — is all grown up.
I’ve been to the big festivals, and it feels more like those.
Sure, that means booths from corporate sponsors like a major motorcycle manufacturer, a famous chain of sandwich shops and a furniture retailer.
But with them comes more experiences such as a tiki bar, a giant ball pit, a Ferris wheel and a silent disco, a tent where revelers go to groove to music that’s piped into headphones, giving the impression to observers that they’re dancing to a silent tune.
And it’s only going to feel more alive on Saturday. The second day of the festival is already sold out, and excitement about headlining pop star Lizzo was already energizing the early crowd from Friday.
Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Let’s put it this way: If a rapper can sell out a concert in Nebraska, they’re a big dang deal. Yeah. You read that right. Of the few arenas rap superstar Cardi B elected to visit this summer, one was Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With his cowboy hat pulled down low, his face (and beard) in shadow, Stapleton doesn’t need flashy pomp to keep you engaged. He’s got the songs, the chops and the voice — oh, that voice — to hold your attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.