LINCOLN — Fall Out Boy brought the fire.
Real, live, actual fire. And a lot of it.
Spitting infernos, showers of sparks, fiery fountains and big, big bangs punctuated Friday’s concert.
The smell of burnt nitro floated in the air during Friday’s concert, which brought the band’s thunderous and bombastic rock songs such as “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Centuries” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs” to about 8,500 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Nebraska, how y’all doing tonight?” asked frontman Patrick Stump. “I want you to sing till your lungs give out.”
Close
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz perform with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Joe Trohman performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Andy Hurley performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz perform with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Joe Trohman performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Andy Hurley performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Pete Wentz performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 5, 2018.
For more than 90 minutes , the rock foursome filled the stage with more pyro than I can ever remember seeing. (More than KISS. More than Mötley Crüe. More than Iron Maiden.)
Unfortunately, pyro is no substitute for stage presence.
It was a good concert. But it could have been great. A shot in the arm, a small injection of dynamism into their performance, and it would have soared as high as those towers of flame that erupted from the stage during each song.
To be sure, Fall Out Boy’s bombastic guitar lines, hammering drums and Patrick Stump’s theatrics make for a dynamic sound.
Hits like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “My Songs Know What You Did In the Dark (Light Em Up)” and “Dance, Dance” are why Fall Out Boy has grown from an enthusiastic pop punk band into an arena-headlining, millions-selling group with its own label and a massive following.
But it was those hits that brought out fans’ enthusiasm, not necessarily the way they were played.
+1
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy played in front of about 8,500 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday night.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Songs were played with absolute precision, sometimes like they’d been played straight off the CD. But that left them feeling standard, not exciting.
Stump gave it his all, howling the lyrics to every song, nailing huge vocals on “Immortals” and “The Last of the Real Ones,” dancing during the breakdowns of “Uma Thurman” and sprinting across the stage during “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s An Arms Race.”
But it wasn’t quite enough to incite fans to scream for “Lake Effect Kid” as much as they did “Thnks fr th Mmrs.”
Fans cheered for their favorites, and many tried to catch the eye of bassist and bandleader Pete Wentz, who welcomed a few fans onstage, promised to buy beer for a woman who looked sad and accepted a demo CD from an adoring fan who waved it in front of him.
He also offered encouragement to anyone trying to follow in Fall Out Boy’s footsteps.
“If you feel dope, you are dope. You don’t need someone else to tell you that,” Wentz said.
Close
James Hetfield performs with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
James Hetfield performs with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
Kirk Hammett performs with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
Lars Ulrich performs with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
James Hetfield performs with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
From left, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett perform with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
James Hetfield performs with Metallica at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sept. 6, 2018.
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at CenturyLink Center on Monday, Aug. 20.
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at CenturyLink Center on Monday, Aug. 20.
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at CenturyLink Center on Monday, Aug. 20.
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at CenturyLink Center on Monday, Aug. 20.
Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha of the Smashing Pumpkins perform at CenturyLink Center on Monday, Aug. 20.
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Patrick Wilson performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Rivers Cuomo performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Brian Bell performs with Weezer on day two of Maha Music Festival 2018.
Fans cheer for Weezer at Maha Music Festival on Saturday.
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Friday.
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Friday.
TV on the Radio plays during day one of Maha Music Festival on Friday August 17, 2018 in Omaha. (Z Long/The World-Herald)
Maha’s big time now. It proved that Friday night with an amazing evening of music capped by TV On the Radio playing favorites such as "Staring at the Sun" and a cover of the late Aretha Franklin's "Think." Read Kevin Coffey's review.
Fans use their phones to record Luke Bryan as he performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Bryan adjusts his hat as he performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Bryan performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Bryan performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Bryan performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jon Pardi opened for Luke Bryan at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jon Pardi opened for Luke Bryan at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Thursday, August 02, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Imagine Dragons guitarist Wayne Sermon, left, and bassist Ben McKee play for a sold-out CenturyLink Center.
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs as fans try to snap a photo at the CenturyLink Center.
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds plays for a sold-out crowd at the CenturyLink Center.
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds plays for a sold-out crowd at the CenturyLink Center.
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds plays for a sold-out crowd at the CenturyLink Center on June 24, 2018.
Cody Jinks performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Cody Jinks performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Chris Claridy of Cody Jinks' band, the Tonedeaf Hippies, performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Cody Jinks performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Cody Jinks performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Country singer Ward Davis performs at SumTur Amphitheater last week.
Country singer Ward Davis performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Country singer Ward Davis performs at SumTur Amphitheater.
Flogging Molly preforms on Saturday June 9th, 2018 at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flogging Molly performs on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Flogging Molly performs on at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Flogging Molly performs on Saturday at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Flogging Molly performs on Saturday at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Dropkick Murphys performs on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Dropkick Murphys performs on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Dropkick Murphys preforms on Saturday June 9th, 2018 at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dropkick Murphys performs on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
Dropkick Murphys performs on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Zac Brown Band preforms on Friday June 8th, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Migos performs at Stir Cove on Saturday May 26, 2018 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bono performs along side Adam Clayton, bottom, and The Edge, back, with U2 at the CenturyLink Center.
Bono performs with U2 at the CenturyLink Center on May 19.
Bono performs with U2 live at the CenturyLink Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bono performs with U2 live at the CenturyLink Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bono performs with U2 live at the CenturyLink Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bono performs with U2 live at the CenturyLink Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Omaha. MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
“Yee-haw, Cornhuskers!” Paisley declared after taking the stage.
Paisley made sure his show was full of memorable moments.