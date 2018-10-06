20181006_liv_falloutboy
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Fall Out Boy brought the fire.

Real, live, actual fire. And a lot of it.

Spitting infernos, showers of sparks, fiery fountains and big, big bangs punctuated Friday’s concert.

The smell of burnt nitro floated in the air during Friday’s concert, which brought the band’s thunderous and bombastic rock songs such as “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Centuries” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs” to about 8,500 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Nebraska, how y’all doing tonight?” asked frontman Patrick Stump. “I want you to sing till your lungs give out.”

For more than 90 minutes , the rock foursome filled the stage with more pyro than I can ever remember seeing. (More than KISS. More than Mötley Crüe. More than Iron Maiden.)

Unfortunately, pyro is no substitute for stage presence.

It was a good concert. But it could have been great. A shot in the arm, a small injection of dynamism into their performance, and it would have soared as high as those towers of flame that erupted from the stage during each song.

To be sure, Fall Out Boy’s bombastic guitar lines, hammering drums and Patrick Stump’s theatrics make for a dynamic sound.

Hits like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “My Songs Know What You Did In the Dark (Light Em Up)” and “Dance, Dance” are why Fall Out Boy has grown from an enthusiastic pop punk band into an arena-headlining, millions-selling group with its own label and a massive following.

But it was those hits that brought out fans’ enthusiasm, not necessarily the way they were played.

Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy played in front of about 8,500 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday night.

Songs were played with absolute precision, sometimes like they’d been played straight off the CD. But that left them feeling standard, not exciting.

Stump gave it his all, howling the lyrics to every song, nailing huge vocals on “Immortals” and “The Last of the Real Ones,” dancing during the breakdowns of “Uma Thurman” and sprinting across the stage during “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s An Arms Race.”

But it wasn’t quite enough to incite fans to scream for “Lake Effect Kid” as much as they did “Thnks fr th Mmrs.”

Fans cheered for their favorites, and many tried to catch the eye of bassist and bandleader Pete Wentz, who welcomed a few fans onstage, promised to buy beer for a woman who looked sad and accepted a demo CD from an adoring fan who waved it in front of him.

He also offered encouragement to anyone trying to follow in Fall Out Boy’s footsteps.

“If you feel dope, you are dope. You don’t need someone else to tell you that,” Wentz said.