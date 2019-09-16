We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.

1. AJR

AJR (copy)

AJR

Adam, Jack and Ryan are brothers, and they’re also a rock band, AJR. The trio has a new album, “Neotheater,” out right now, and they’re coming to play Stir Cove on Friday. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

2. Melvins

Melvins

Buzz Osborne and Jeff Pinkus of the Melvins perform at the Voodoo Music Experience on Friday, Oct. 31, 2014.

You can’t stop the Melvins. The rock, grunge, sludge, whatever-you-want-to-call-them band has a new record and will stop at The Waiting Room Lounge on Monday. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.

3. Fruit Bats

Fruit Bats

Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats

For more than 20 years, Eric D. Johnson has led this indie rock outfit and produced lovable songs such as “When U Love Somebody,” “Humbug Mountain Song” and “Ruminant Band.” And now the Fruit Bats are coming to Slowdown on Monday. Tickets at ticketfly.com.

4. Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer (copy)

Andy Grammer

If you just think the words, "Honey, I'm Good," the song might get stuck in your head. Andy Grammer made it that way. And now the singer-songwriter is coming to Slowdown on Friday. Tickets are sold out. 

5. The Mynabirds

Mynabirds

Laura Burhenn of The Mynabirds

Laura Burhenn decided to get the band back together. Her soulful indie pop project The Mynabirds released a well-received album in 2012 called "Generals," and she reassembled the same band that toured that record to hit the road in 2019. See them rock it at Reverb Lounge on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Tickets at etix.com.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

COMING UP

On the slate for next week:

East Texas rocker Koe Wetzel returns to Omaha with a show Sept. 26 at Slowdown. Tickets, $20, at ticketfly.com.

Abstract rock band FACS will play Reverb Lounge on Sept. 26. Tickets, $10, at etix.com.

Singer-songwriter Wilder Woods will play Slowdown on Sept. 28. Tickets, $25, at ticketfly.com.

Shall we catalog the accomplishments of Mike Watt? A member of Minutemen, Dos, Firehose and The Stooges, Watt is coming to Reverb Lounge on Sept. 30 as Mike Watt & the Missingmen. Tickets, $15, etix.com.

The Doobie Brothers will play songs such as “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “What a Fool Believes,” “China Grove” and  “Black Water” live at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 1. Tickets via Ticket Omaha.

JUST ANNOUNCED

On sale or going on sale soon:

Jason Aldean's got a new album, "9," coming in November. Then he'll hit the road for a winter tour that includes a stop Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will open the show. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Lauren Daigle's first arena tour will stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14. Tickets to see her and opening act Johnnyswim go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Our best concert photos of 2019

Relive your favorite local shows with some of our best photos.

1 of 117