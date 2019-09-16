We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.
1. AJR
Adam, Jack and Ryan are brothers, and they’re also a rock band, AJR. The trio has a new album, “Neotheater,” out right now, and they’re coming to play Stir Cove on Friday.
Tickets via Ticketmaster. 2. Melvins
Buzz Osborne and Jeff Pinkus of the Melvins perform at the Voodoo Music Experience on Friday, Oct. 31, 2014.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
You can’t stop the Melvins. The rock, grunge, sludge, whatever-you-want-to-call-them band has a new record and will stop at The Waiting Room Lounge on Monday.
Tickets, $20, at etix.com. 3. Fruit Bats
Eric D. Johnson of the Fruit Bats
ANNIE BEEDY
For more than 20 years, Eric D. Johnson has led this indie rock outfit and produced lovable songs such as “When U Love Somebody,” “Humbug Mountain Song” and “Ruminant Band.” And now the Fruit Bats are coming to Slowdown on Monday.
Tickets at ticketfly.com. 4. Andy Grammer
Andy Grammer
JOSEPH LLANES
If you just think the words, "Honey, I'm Good," the song might get stuck in your head. Andy Grammer made it that way. And now the singer-songwriter is coming to Slowdown on Friday. Tickets are sold out.
5. The Mynabirds
Laura Burhenn of The Mynabirds
Laura Burhenn decided to get the band back together. Her soulful indie pop project The Mynabirds released a well-received album in 2012 called "Generals," and she reassembled the same band that toured that record to hit the road in 2019. See them rock it at Reverb Lounge on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Tickets at etix.com.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
COMING UP On the slate for next week:
East Texas rocker
Koe Wetzel returns to Omaha with a show Sept. 26 at Slowdown. Tickets, $20, at ticketfly.com.
Abstract rock band
FACS will play Reverb Lounge on Sept. 26. Tickets, $10, at etix.com.
Singer-songwriter
Wilder Woods will play Slowdown on Sept. 28. Tickets, $25, at ticketfly.com.
Shall we catalog the accomplishments of Mike Watt? A member of Minutemen, Dos, Firehose and The Stooges, Watt is coming to Reverb Lounge on Sept. 30 as
Mike Watt & the Missingmen. Tickets, $15, etix.com.
The Doobie Brothers will play songs such as “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “What a Fool Believes,” “China Grove” and “Black Water” live at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 1. Tickets via Ticket Omaha.
JUST ANNOUNCED On sale or going on sale soon: Jason Aldean's got a new album, "9," coming in November. Then he'll hit the road for a winter tour that includes a stop Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will open the show. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Lauren Daigle's first arena tour will stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14. Tickets to see her and opening act Johnnyswim go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Close
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Alan Jackson performs at the CHI Health Center on Friday night. He finally played Omaha almost a year after his originally scheduled date.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at The Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Alan Jackson performs at the CHI Health Center on Friday night. He finally played Omaha almost a year after his originally scheduled date.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at The Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.