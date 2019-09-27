Billie Eilish is coming to Omaha.

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, the pop sensation behind songs such as “bad boy” and “lovely” will play CHI Health Center Omaha on March 29.

Eilish defies pop conventions. Her songs are darker and stranger than what you’d usually expect from a pop star. Her fashion tends toward baggy and bright green. The teen star wrote and recorded most of her songs at home with her older brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Still, Eilish is on top of the pop world right now.

Her songs are massively popular, racking up more than 1 billion streams before her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," was even released. The album hit No. 1 upon release, and "Bad Guy" followed on the singles chart. (It's the song that finally dethroned "Old Town Road" from the top spot.) Since then, she's collaborated with Justin Bieber, Khalid and Vince Staples. 

In addition to announcing a world tour, she will appear on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend as the musical guest, and on Friday, it was announced she'd headline the Global Citizen Festival along with Metallica, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Coldplay, among others. The 2020 fundraiser concert will take place over 10 hours and five continents. 

