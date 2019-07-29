On the heels of releasing his new album, Chance the Rapper is going on tour.
Chance’s “The Big Day” was released on Friday. Late this summer, he’ll head on a 35-date tour that includes a stop at CHI Health Center on Oct. 27.
“The Big Day” is all about love, and it’s centered on the rap sensation’s recent marriage. A series of unstoppably bright songs, the album features guest appearances from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Shawn Mendes and lots more.
Chance the Rapper performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Chance the Rapper performed for an enthusiastic, sold-out crowd at the CenturyLink Center on Wednesday.
Chance the Rapper’s 90-minute set featured a trio of musicians and a quartet of vocalists.
The crowd goes crazy for Chance the Rapper at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The crowd goes crazy for Chance the Rapper at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
So far, it’s received glowing reviews, making it a perfect follow-up to his lauded record, “Coloring Book.”
An album deftly mixing hip-hop and gospel music, “Coloring Book” provided the smooth-tongued Chicago rapper with his breakout. The 2016 album won three Grammys, sent him on a sold-out tour (which stopped in Omaha), landed him a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” and made him a Lollapalooza headliner.
Tickets to see Chance the Rapper in Omaha go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
