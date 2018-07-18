Omaha instrumental band Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum this fall.
The group, headed by founder Chip Davis, will perform as part of a fundraising gala celebrating the museum’s 20th anniversary. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland.
Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased online at sacmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 402-944-3100. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 1.
The evening will include a cocktail reception. Mannheim Steamroller will perform at 7 p.m.
“Twenty years ago I was involved in the initial project that brought this much needed facility to our community and today I am pleased to support the future journey of the museum with a show that will be out of this world,” Davis said in a press release.
The gala will also include updates on the museum’s future plans which include development of its facilities along with new educational displays and programming.
“We are taking the Museum to the next level in serving our community,” said Jeff Cannon, CEO of the museum. “Our plans for the future include preserving history in an interactive and relevant way, and focusing on our community’s educational science, technology, engineering and math needs.”
For more information, visit sacmuseum.org.
