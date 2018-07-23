Once again, Mannheim Steamroller will play a pair of Christmas concerts in Omaha.
The Omaha-based group will play the Orpheum Theater on Dec. 22 and 23, closing out its holiday tour with two hometown shows.
Tickets go on sale Friday via Ticket Omaha.
Chip Davis founded the group in 1974, and through its “Fresh Aire” and holiday releases, it has sold more than 28 million albums in the United States, topping artists such as Jay-Z, Adele, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Barry Manilow.
